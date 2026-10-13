Jax Taylor Makes Major Move to End Marriage to Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor is ready to put his marriage to Brittany Cartwright behind him, and he doesn’t want to wait for their divorce to be completely settled to make it official.

More than two years after Cartwright filed for divorce, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star has taken a new step in court, asking a judge to declare him legally single while the former couple continues working through their remaining disagreements.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor wants to move forward with his life rather than remain legally married as the divorce proceedings continue. His latest filing also includes a request for more than $9,000 in sanctions against Cartwright.

Jax Taylor Wants to Be Legally Single Before Divorce Is Finalized

Taylor is asking the court to separate the termination of his marriage from the unresolved financial, property and support matters in his divorce from Cartwright.

The legal procedure, known as bifurcation, would allow the former couple to become legally single without first reaching a complete divorce settlement.

Taylor made his position clear in a declaration submitted to the court.

“I desire to be divorced now. I would like to move on with my life and to do so as an unmarried person,” he stated, according to TMZ.

His attorney also argued that there is no reason to keep the pair legally married while they work through their outstanding issues.

“It’s clear that this marriage is beyond repair and that no one will benefit by keeping the parties bound to one another as husband and wife,” the attorney stated in the filing.

Taylor claims he previously asked Cartwright to agree to bifurcate their divorce proceedings but has not received a response.

A judge has not yet ruled on the request, meaning Taylor and Cartwright remain legally married for now.

Jax Taylor Also Seeks More Than $9,000 From Brittany Cartwright

Taylor’s latest filing goes beyond his request to change his marital status.

The reality star is also seeking more than $9,000 in sanctions against Cartwright, alleging that her actions have contributed to delays in their divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, Taylor claims he has made efforts to resolve their outstanding disagreements, including attending a recent settlement conference prepared to negotiate.

However, he alleges that Cartwright arrived at the conference without being ready to discuss a settlement.

Those allegations reflect Taylor’s account of the proceedings. The court has not determined that Cartwright improperly delayed the case, and the reported filing does not establish her response to the latest accusations.

Brittany Cartwright Filed for Divorce in August 2024

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Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024 after five years of marriage. The former couple, who married in June 2019, share a son, Cruz.

Their relationship played out for years on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” where viewers followed their romance, wedding and early years as a married couple. They later returned to television together on “The Valley,” which documented the difficulties in their relationship as they navigated parenthood and their separation.

Although their marriage has been over in practice for more than two years, its legal conclusion remains unresolved.

Taylor’s latest request could change that, at least when it comes to their marital status. If a judge approves the motion, both he and Cartwright could become legally single while continuing to negotiate the remaining terms of their divorce.

For now, the decision rests with the court.