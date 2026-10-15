Jeff Lewis Reveals Where He Stands With Bethenny Frankel After Awkward WWHL Moment

Jeff Lewis is clearing the air about his memorable appearance alongside Bethenny Frankel on “Watch What Happens Live,” revealing that things between them weren’t quite as tense behind the scenes as viewers might have expected.

Nearly four years after their uncomfortable 2022 exchange, the “Still Flipping Out” star is opening up about what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, why he was caught off guard by Frankel’s reaction and where their relationship stands today.

During a recent appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Lewis explained that he initially believed they had enjoyed their time together.

“I thought we had a good time. Like, we were laughing, joking,” Lewis recalled.

However, he soon realized Frankel may have walked away with a different impression.

Jeff Lewis Reveals What Happened With Bethenny Frankel Behind the Scenes

According to Lewis, his interactions with Frankel after their “Watch What Happens Live” appearance were much friendlier than their on-air exchange might have suggested.

“Even at the end of the night in the green room, she was so gracious, lovely,” he shared.

Lewis recalled that Frankel had brought Christmas ornaments back from Europe and even gave one to him and another to his daughter, Monroe.

“I thought everything was good,” he added.

But Lewis believes things changed after Frankel had an opportunity to see how viewers reacted to the episode.

“I think she went home and got in the comments … because by the next morning, everything had flipped,” he explained.

Rather than allow any misunderstanding to continue, Lewis said he decided to reach out personally.

“And I wanted to get ahead of it quickly. So I called her, and I said, ‘Hey, I am so sorry. Like, we were having fun and joking.'”

Lewis explained that he thought Frankel understood his humor, particularly because they had appeared together on the Bravo late-night show before.

While reflecting on the situation, he acknowledged Frankel’s quick wit but suggested that the public reaction may have played a role in how she viewed their conversation afterward.

“But I got ahead of it, and I apologize profusely, and I think we’re good,” Lewis said.

His latest comments suggest that, at least from his perspective, the two have moved beyond the awkward moment.

What Happened Between Jeff Lewis and Bethenny Frankel on WWHL?

Lewis and Frankel made headlines following their joint appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in December 2022.

During the episode, Lewis questioned Frankel’s decision to launch “ReWives,” a podcast dedicated to revisiting memorable moments from “The Real Housewives” franchise.

Lewis suggested that the concept wasn’t particularly original, while host Andy Cohen also questioned Frankel’s decision to revisit a franchise she had previously criticized.

Frankel pushed back during the conversation, creating an exchange that quickly attracted attention from Bravo fans.

The moment was particularly noteworthy given Frankel’s complicated history with the network.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star became one of the franchise’s biggest personalities before eventually stepping away from the show. She later became an outspoken critic of the reality television industry and launched her Reality Reckoning campaign in 2023.

For Lewis, however, the lasting memory of their appearance seems to be less about the disagreement itself and more about the unexpected reaction that followed.

Despite the attention their exchange received, Lewis indicated that he believes they have put the situation behind them.

And while he stopped short of describing their relationship as a close friendship, his assessment of where they stand was simple: “I think we’re good.”