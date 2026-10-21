‘The Valley’ Season 4 Cast Shakeup: Who’s Returning and Who’s Leaving?

“The Valley” is heading into its fourth season with a noticeably different cast.

Filming is reportedly underway on the Bravo reality series, and while several familiar faces have been spotted back together, two original cast members have already announced they’re walking away.

Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez confirmed their departure following a particularly difficult stretch on the show, leaving fans wondering how their absence will affect the group’s already complicated relationships.

Meanwhile, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent and several other familiar faces appear to be returning.

Bravo has not yet announced an official Season 4 cast or premiere date, but social media posts and filming sightings have provided an early picture of who’s in and who’s out.

Danny Booko and Nia Sanchez Won’t Return for ‘The Valley’ Season 4

One of the biggest changes involves Danny and Nia, who appeared on the series from its debut.

The couple announced in September 2026 that they would not return for another season, explaining that their family had become their priority.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this experience but our priority is protecting our peace and our family,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement.

The decision followed two seasons of increasingly strained relationships within the group.

Danny and Nia frequently found themselves at odds with Janet and Jason Caperna, while their relationships with other cast members, including Lala, also became sources of tension.

Their departure marks a significant change for the series. The couple joined “The Valley” as parents of three young children and welcomed their fourth child in June 2025.

Which ‘The Valley’ Stars Are Returning for Season 4?

Although Bravo hasn’t released an official lineup, several cast members have shared social media posts or appeared in footage suggesting they’re filming again.

Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick are among those expected back. The couple welcomed daughter Kaia in 2025, and their growing family has become a major part of their storyline. Their wedding plans and changing relationship dynamics could continue to play out in Season 4.

Brittany Cartwright also appears to be returning. She has been featured in filming-related social media activity, including reports of a possible cast trip to Florida. Her life as a single mother and her romantic relationships have remained central to the series.

Janet Caperna and Jason Caperna are expected to remain part of the group. Janet has appeared in posts connected to filming, while Jason’s return has been suggested through her involvement.

Jasmine Goode has also indicated she’s back through social media. Since Season 3, she and Melissa Carelli have gotten married, giving the couple a new chapter to share with viewers. Melissa is also expected to appear.

Michelle Saniei has been spotted in filming-related posts, suggesting her story will continue after a season focused on navigating life following her split from Jesse Lally.

Zack Wickham is another familiar face expected to return. His relationship with Benji and questions about their future together were important parts of his Season 3 storyline.

What About Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz and Jesse Lally?

Two former “Vanderpump Rules” stars also appear to be staying put.

Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz have both been featured in social media activity connected to the new season, suggesting they’ll continue as part of the ensemble after joining the cast full time in Season 3.

Their presence is particularly noteworthy as the show continues evolving beyond its original group of friends.

Jesse Lally is also expected to return, although his involvement has not been formally announced. His girlfriend, Lacy Nicole, has reportedly been connected to the new season’s filming.

Jesse’s relationships with Lacy and ex-wife Michelle were major sources of tension during Season 3, and their overlapping social circles could continue to complicate matters.

When Will ‘The Valley’ Season 4 Premiere?

Play

Bravo has not announced an official premiere date for Season 4.

With production reportedly underway, the series could return sometime in 2027, although the network has not confirmed a release window.

For now, the biggest confirmed casting development is Danny and Nia’s departure. The remaining lineup is taking shape through filming sightings and social media posts, but viewers will have to wait for Bravo’s official announcement to learn exactly who will be featured in the new season.