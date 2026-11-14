‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reboot Gets Unexpected Season 13 Update From New Cast Member

“Vanderpump Rules” was rebooted for season 12 after a major cast falling out, and despite mixed reviews about introducing a whole new cast working at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant, the season did surprisngly well. According to The Wrap, the Bravo reboot struggled on live TV, but it did impressively well on streaming platforms, with its premiere drawing 2.6 million viewers within seven days.

Following its strong viewership, TMZ reported in February that the show had received an early renewal for its 13th season. However, a new cast member has since revealed that production has yet to begin.

Bravo VANDERPUMP RULES — “Season 12 Launch Party” — Pictured: Angelica Jensen from Sur Restaurant on Monday, December 8, 2025 —

“Vanderpump Rules” season 12 star Angelica Jensen offered fans a disappointing update on the show’s future. According to Vanderpod Recaps, Jensen took to her Instagram Stories, in which she shared that production for its 13th season was still on hold, with no definite timeline for when filming could resume.

“A lot of you ask me on here, ‘When are we going to start filming again,'” she began. “And honestly, I have no idea.”

She continued, “It’s really weird because sometime around last year there was an article by TMZ that was saying ‘Vanderpump Rules’ was renewed for another season, and then our show just continued to be put on hold.” Jensen then offered an update on her castmates, sharing that many of them have had major life updates since their first season of the show concluded.

Jensen was discussing a report by TMZ in February, in which sources close to the outlet shared that the reboot received an early renewal. All of the Season 12 cast was expected to return, and production was believed to begin in April.

However, executive producer Alex Baskin told The Hollywood Reporter in March that the early renewal reports were “a little premature. We are hopeful, but that is not official news.”

Jensen Reveals She Has a New Job After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ ‘Uncertainty’

Bravo VANDERPUMP RULES — Season:12 — Pictured: (l-r) Shayne Davis, Marcus Johnson, Kim Suarez, Angelica Jensen, Chris Hahn, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Jason Cohen, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, Venus Binkley

In the same Instagram Story, Jensen announced that she was not working at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant in West Hollywood as frequently as viewers saw her on season 12. Jensen joined the series as a hostess of the hotspot, which served as a central setting throughout the season.

Doing her “Get Ready With Me” video, Jensen revealed that she only worked at SUR one day a week and had taken on another job. With filming for season 13 stalled, the lack of production could present a significant financial setback for Jensen and her castmates, who may have been counting on the show as an additional source of income.

“If I ever tried to live off a SUR paycheck, I would be living in a cardboard box,” she admitted. She stated that with all the “uncertainty” surrounding the show, she got a new job as a bottle girl at a “popular bar, restaurant, nightclub situation.”