Much-Loved ‘Aladdin’ Star Loses Brain Cancer Battle at Just 25 — Tributes Pour In

A much-loved actor who appeared in the Broadway stage adaptation of Disney’s “Aladdin” has tragically passed away at the age of just 25.

Alain Brutus had been battling brain cancer for five years. Per Legacy.com, he passed away peacefully on September 30, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

His obituary on the website reads, “Throughout his life, Alain defined what it means to be brave. He faced every challenge with a resilience and grace that moved and inspired his family, friends, and medical teams. Despite the hardships, Alain’s spirit never wavered. He continued to find joy in everything he did and reminded everyone around him of the preciousness of life.”

It also says, “His smile could light up the darkest room, and his gentle heart was a gift to us all. Though his time with us was short, the depth of love he gave and received will echo in our hearts forever.”

Playbill.com says Brutus joined the cast of “Aladdin” on May 20 in 2025 and left the show on September 14 that same year. It lists him as having the role of replacement and understudy for the characters of Aladdin and Omar.

When he landed the job, the musical theater company from which he graduated expressed their pride on social media.

Rider Musical Theatre Program Was Enormously Proud of Alain Brutus

On May 23 in 2025, when Alain Brutus had just joined the cast of “Aladdin” on Broadway, the theater school from which he graduated expressed their pride at his achievement on Instagram.

Rider Musical Theatre posted two pictures of Brutus and captioned their post, “CONGRATS to one of our recent Grads, #RiderMTAlum Alain Brutus as he has joined the cast of ALADDIN on BROADWAY! Alain is apart of the ensemble and covers Aladdin and Omar! We are so proud of you and wishing you a fantastic run!🎉🥳 #BookedBroncs #RiderMT #GoBroncs #RUMT”

The love shown in the comments section at the time made it very clear that Brutus was a popular and likeable person.

One comment said, “YEAAAAA!!!!!! The best human ever.”

Another comment read, “ALAIN!!!!!! so proud i could scream.”

“Just so happy for you,” posted someone else.

A particularly excited individual wrote, “alain on broadway alain on broadway!!! 🔊🔊🔊”

Last but not least, another fan of Brutus’ commented, “Absolutely insane 💜 So so much talent!!! You are gonna kill it!!”

Since news of Brutus’ sad passing hit the internet, social media has been awash with tributes to the talented young man.

Brutus Was ‘A Cherished Member’ of the Aladdin Company

When news of Alain Brutus’ sad passing began to circulate, the official Instagram account of “Aladdin the Musical” shared a tribute to him with its 273,000 followers.

The post includes a single smiling photograph of Brutus. Posted on Friday, October 2, text on the photo says the show that evening would be performed in tribute to him.

The caption on it reads, “Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Alain Brutus, a cherished member of the ALADDIN company who made his Broadway debut with us. We are endlessly proud of our boy and will forever carry his light, talent, and spirit. 💜”

Further tributes to Brutus followed in the post’s comments section, as one person wrote, “the most incredible person and talent❤️.”

Somebody else said, “Alain, you are loved and missed❤️❤️❤️.”

A fellow actor posted, “Rest easy, my friend. I’m so happy you got to live your dream. Love you. ❤️”

Finally, one individual wrote a lengthy tribute. It read, “A man of the utmost class, with a voice that could cut glass. Your joy, talent, and grace will forever linger in the air of the New Amsterdam and beyond. Rest easy knowing how deeply you’ve touched us all. See you among the stars again someday…”

Legacy.com says Brutus is survived by his mother, Katherine Augspach, his father, Edson Brutus, and his brother, Edward Brutus. Additionally, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a community of friends and caregivers, all of whom loved him dearly, mourn his loss.

The same site also says that a celebration of Alain’s beautiful life was held on Tuesday, October 6, at the Newtown Cemetery in Newtown, Pennsylvania. We’re sure it was a beautiful and fitting occasion.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to all of Alain Brutus’ nearest and dearest at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may he rest in eternal peace.