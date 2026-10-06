Much-Loved Singer, TV Presenter & Broadway Star Passes at 86 — Tributes Pour In

A much-loved Scottish singer and television presenter who also appeared on Broadway has sadly passed away at the age of 86.

Lena Martell was born on May 15, 1940, in the Possilpark disctrict of Glasgow. Per The Herald Scotland, it’s understood that she died peacefully at a care home on Monday, October 5, after a short illness. The specific cause of death hasn’t been disclosed, but she had previously been diagnosed with cancer and underwent open-heart surgery, including a triple heart bypass, in 2008.

Born Helen Thomson, she became known as “Lena” because her father nicknamed her that, while her stage name of “Martell” came from the brandy of the same name.

Martell enjoyed a long career in theatre, television, and musicals, and reached the height of her fame in the 1970s.

Lena Martell’s Career Was Storied & Varied

Getty Lena Martell in 1972.

The long and storied career of Lena Martell was a varied one that saw her succeed in the world of music, on television, and on stage.

She released a number of standards in the 1970s on the Pye record label and reached number one in the United Kingdom charts with her single “One Day at a Time” in 1979.

On television, she appeared on the likes of “Top of the Pops,” “The Friday Show,” “The Charlie Chester Music Hall,” “Juke Box Jury,” “Stars from Scotland,” “Saturday Variety,” “Mantovani and His Concert Orchestra,” “The Val Doonican Show,” and “The Tommy Cooper Hour.” Most notably, she hosted or starred in the shows “Make the Music Speak,” “Presenting Lena Martell,” “Music with Martell,” and “Lena’s Music.”

Her success took her to the United States, where she starred in musicals on Broadway, first when understudying for Barbra Streisand in the iconic “Funny Girl.”

She got to perform alongside Streisand and Liza Minnelli, and even sang with Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra.

When the news of Martell’s sad passing reached the internet, tributes to her began pouring in on social media.

Fans Remember Martell’s ‘Sweet Voice’

Social media is now flooded with tributes to the beloved Lena Martell following the sad news of her death.

On Scottish outlet The National’s post about it, one Instagram user commented, “My mum loved her music.RIP Lena Martell 🤍🕊.”

Another individual wrote on the same post, “My mum loved her songs. Still can hear my mum singing her songs ❤️.”

“RIP Lena part of my childhood,” said someone else on the post.

Somebody else posted, “MY GOD…SO SAD..VERY UNDERATED 😢😢😢.”

Meanwhile, on X, underneath The Herald Scotland’s post about the news, an X user noted, “RIP. What a sweet voice she had.”

Another X user posted their own tribute on the platform, writing, “Sorry to hear of the passing of Lena Martell. Her version of One Day At A Time was HUGE in Scotland in late 1979 & a big favourite of my dad’s.”

Last but not least, another individual on X said, “Her hit ‘One Day at a Time’ has particular resonance for people in recovery. RIP Lena Martell.”

Martell never married or had children. However, we send our heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew and loved her at this sad time. May her memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may she rest in eternal peace.

Lena Martell’s filmography, discography, and some personal info were courtesy of IMDb and Discogs.