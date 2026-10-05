Bunnie XO & Jelly Roll Put Their Multi-Million Dollar Marital Home on Sale

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, and his ex-wife , whose real name is Alisa DeFord, are selling their marital home for almost $7 million, TMZ reports. The home is in Franklin, Tennessee. The luxury property features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, “and over 7,000 square feet of living space,” the outlet reports.

Bunnie XO & Jelly Roll Are Selling Their Marital Home

The home’s other highlights include a chef’s kitchen, an automotive showroom, an outdoor kitchen and outdoor living areas, and a pool. TMZ reports that the home is custom-built on a 10-acres of land.

The news of the property sale comes after TMZ obtained photos of a moving van outside the home in June, one month after the couple announced their decision to divorce in May, with court documents citing “irreconcilable differences.” Jelly Roll filed the documents in Williamson County, Tennessee, and their divorce was finalized in July.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly showed Jelly Roll had been “awarded an absolute divorce” and that this was “on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.” The marital dissolution agreement is dated July 17.

The publication also reported on how they settled divorce costs; this includes Jelly Roll covering the court costs of the divorce, and the remaining balance would be “taxed equally.” They agreed on a confidential property settlement, and Jelly Roll will give Bunnie XO a “lump sum equitable property division.”

They reportedly also agreed to “divide their furniture, furnishings, personal property and effects.”

Bunnie XO & Jelly Roll’s Divorce

Getty Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on January 31, 2026

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO were one of the sweetest celebrity pairings. They got married in 2016, almost a year after meeting at one of Jelly Roll’s Las Vegas shows, and they were never shy about sharing a glimpse into their lives. The love they shared has not gone away, and they have parted amicably.

During a June 18 concert in Saratoga Springs in New York, Jelly Roll broke his silence on his divorce, with nothing but nice things to say about his ex. “While we’re talking about liars, the internet is a liar too,” he said, People reports. “This is the only time and the only city I’m going to speak about this, so break your camera phones out now. Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends. I will love her. She will probably be the only woman I’ll ever love the way I loved her.”

He added, “That will be my best friend forever. Bunnie, I love you baby.” He also stated that any rumors about infidelity were untrue.

Bunnie XO & Jelly Roll Are Moving On

Bunnie XO has moved on and is dating actor Dylan Wolf, who is 22 years her junior. Their relationship is very public, and the podcaster shared a video of them on Instagram on September 21. In the comments, she defended their relationship, saying, “Hey guys, I’m having fun & he gave me my smile back. Ya girl is living her best life – let meeeee k thanks byeeeee.”

Days later, she posted another photo of them being playful with Wolf off his dance moves. Bunnie XO is laughing and she looks so happy.

She confirmed that Jelly Roll is also dating again after their split. People reports that in an episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast on June 18, she said, “Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season, right? He’s feeling himself. He looks so good. He is healthier than he’s ever been.” She said he had “started dating,” adding, “J is a little lover, and he, you know, he likes to snuggle, and he likes to cuddle.”