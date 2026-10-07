Jim Carrey’s Gorgeous Hawaiian Paradise Is on the Market For $35M, Have a Look Inside

World-renowned actor Jim Carrey just listed his Hawaiian home for sale. After purchasing the property 10 years ago and enjoying many wonderful memories there, he’s ready to say goodbye.

New photos reveal breathtaking views of island life, making the home highly coveted among buyers. If the actor receives his asking price of $35 million, he’s going to receive a significant return on investment.

Jim Carrey’s Hawaiian Getaway Lists For $35M

Jim Carrey fans now have the opportunity to own his lovely Hawaiian getaway.

“🌴 Jim Carrey is putting his longtime Maui retreat on the market for $35 million, just days after marrying his longtime partner, Min Ah,” IG Mansions captioned a new post. “The home was designed around 170 feet of oceanfront with wide lawns, coconut palms, and indoor-outdoor living.”

“Outside, there’s a freeform pool with a grotto, waterslide, lounging ledge, and elevated spa, while the primary suite inside comes with floor-to-ceiling windows and even a swinging bed. The fully furnished estate has been Carrey’s quiet escape from Hollywood for years, and now it is looking for its next owner,” the post adds.

The photos reveal an absolute tropical paradise that anyone would love to own. The property features stunning oceanic views and serene sunsets. According to the listing, it has three bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and 4,717 square feet. Right now, it’s priced at $35 million by real estate firm, Hawaii Life.

“Close to an acre on Keawakapu Beach, where South Kihei Road ends and Wailea begins,” Hawaii Life describes the property. “Roughly 170 feet along the water lets the homes stand far back behind a wide green lawn and a grove of tall coconut palms. Look west and Kaho’olawe and Lanai fill the horizon, with sunsets in the ocean in every season.”

The firm notes that the property comes fully furnished and is in impeccable condition.

Hawaii News Now reports that Carrey will double investment on the property, if a buyer pays the full asking price. The outlet notes that records show the home sold for $16.5 million in 2016.

‘The Mask’ Star Recently Remarried This Year

Getty Jane Erin Carrey, Jim Carrey, Min Ah and Jackson Riley pose during the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L’Olympia on February 26, 2026 in Paris, France.

Despite expressing disinterest in marrying again, Jim Carrey recently said, “I do” to his partner, Min Ah. The pair made their first public debut at the César Awards in Paris this February.

Jim Carrey delivered his acceptance speech in French, thanking his family and partner.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson, as I love you now and forever,” the actor expressed gratitude for his family. “Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity and laughter.”

TMZ reports the happy couple married in a private Los Angeles ceremony.