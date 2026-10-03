Celebrity Chef Julia Child’s Gorgeous Cambridge Home Goes on the Market For $6.5M, Take a Look Inside

For decades, celebrity chef Julia Child entertained audiences and introduced them to culinary delights. She made French cuisine part of the American pop culture scene through her iconic cookbook, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” and her TV show, “The French Chef.”

Child passed away in 2004 at 91, but her legacy lives on. Now, fans have the opportunity to purchase her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she filmed her show and made delectable home-cooked meals.

Julia Child’s Lovely Massachusetts Abode Is Now For Sale

Though fans won’t be able to use Julia Child’s original kitchen, they can now purchase her beautiful home.

“🍳 Julia Child called this Cambridge house home for 40 years, and some of her most famous cooking shows were filmed right here,” IG Mansions captioned a new post, featuring several shots of the home.

“Built in 1889, the property sits near Harvard Square in the historic Professor’s Row neighborhood, surrounded by gardens visible from nearly every room,” the account continued. “Her original kitchen is now in the Smithsonian, but the house still carries plenty of culinary history, including the butler’s pantry where her husband Paul perfected his upside-down martini. Today, the home has four fireplaces, a wine room, multiple terraces, and a fully updated chef’s kitchen.”

IG Mansions added that the home has six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a total of 6,231 square feet. It’s currently listed for $6,475,000 by Gail Roberts Real Estate.

The new modernized kitchen features several upgrades. In the comments, many fans remarked that they wished the home came with Julia Child’s original setup. However, the new owners will have plenty of modern devices to make all the French cuisine their hearts desire.

The Home Underwent Significant Upgrades Over the Years

Gail Roberts Real Estate has also shared beautiful photos of the property. According to the advertisement, the home features many enticing amenities.

“Understated amenities abound, including a well-equipped butler’s pantry that doubles as a caterer’s kitchen, Poggenpohl cabinetry, gas fireplaces, a wine room, Lutron lighting, and powerful solar panel system,” the realtor shared in the caption. “Outside, professionally landscaped irrigated grounds are complemented by an expansive brick patio framed by a stone wall. A wide porte cochère at the end of a long driveway provides sheltered parking.”

Though it’s a historic property, there seems to be plenty nearby for the new owners to see and do.

“Rich in history and ideally situated near restaurants, performing arts, museums, and universities, this remarkable property is truly irreplaceable,” the listing continues.

The Celebrity Chef’s Legacy Endures

Even 20 years after her passing, Julia Child’s legacy remains alive and true. The Julia Child Foundation seeks to support and inspire other budding chefs.

“Julia Child made cooking fun. She inspired millions to take to the kitchen and appreciate the pleasures of making and eating good food,” the official website explains.

“In 1995, Julia had the foresight to establish The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts to further her far-reaching impact as a teacher and mentor after her death,” the site continues. “Since 2004, the Foundation, through grants made to other non-profit organizations and by presenting the Julia Child Award, continues Julia’s legacy, educating and encouraging others to live well through the joys of cooking, eating and drinking well.”