Alice Cooper Reveals Hilarious Playful Rivalry With Longtime Friend Michael Douglas — ‘I’ve Got to Beat Him’

They may seem like an unlikely pairing, but Alice Cooper and Michael Douglas have been friends for a very long time.

Chaotic singer and songwriter Cooper, 78, is known as “The Godfather of Shock Rock.” Douglas, 82, meanwhile, is a rugged and handsome Hollywood leading man who is now seen as an elder statesman of his craft. They couldn’t really be more different.

However, they are indeed good pals — something that seemingly came about through Cooper’s regular participation in the Michael Douglas & Friends Celebrity Golf Tournament.

In a recent chat with USA Today, Cooper revealed he has created a hilarious and fun rivalry with Douglas.

Alice Cooper Wants to Sign More Copies of His Autobiography Than Michael Douglas

Getty Alice Cooper and Michael Douglas at the “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania” premiere in 2023.

Both Alice Cooper and Michael Douglas currently have autobiographies out.

Cooper’s book is called “Devil on My Shoulder” and Douglas’ is titled “One Helluva Ride.” Both autobiographies are published by Hachette.

In his chat with USA Today, Cooper explained that he’d been signing lots of copies of his new book.

He told the popular outlet, “They told me if you sign a few of them, it will be a bestseller. So I signed 17,500 books.”

However, he then heard that Douglas was doing something similar and had signed 25,000 copies of his book. That meant Cooper had to step up and a friendly rivalry was born.

Cooper then playfully said, “I’ve got to beat him, I’ve got to.”

Whether or not Douglas is even aware of the competition Cooper has created between them remains to be seen. However, it will be interesting to see if he reacts to it.

Cooper and Douglas Recently Bumped Into Each Other

Alice Cooper took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, October 6, to share with his 1.8 million followers that he had recently ran into Michael Douglas.

His post included a single photograph of the two friends reading each other’s autobiographies and making exaggerated reactive faces at what they’re reading.

Cooper’s caption on his post reads, “Ran into another guy whose autobiography is also out today! One of my long time friends @michaelkirkdouglas! Both of our books are out now in the US, published by @hachetteus!”

The comments section of the post is full of messages from people who are delighted to see the two men together.

Canadian actor and “Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack wrote, “Two of my favorite men!!! ❤️”

One of Cooper’s followers commented, “Amazing!!! Love this photo ❤️❤️❤️.”

Another follower said, “ha ha ha now that’s a good ad if I ever saw one🤟🤟🤟🤟🥂.”

“Love this ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” proclaimed somebody else.

One Instagram user posted, “Oooh fabulous! Two great guys right there! Off to order your book too Alice! 📚❤️”

Meanwhile, someone else stated, “Pre-ordered both signed copies months ago. Looking forward to reading them @alicecooper @michaelkirkdouglas.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “Super cool! Two legends! 🥳🙌🏻❤️”

If you haven’t already purchased your copies of “Devil on My Shoulder” and “One Helluva Ride,” what are you waiting for? They’re both jam-packed with amazing stories from two extraordinary lives.