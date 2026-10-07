Ben Affleck Replaces Matt Damon as He Recreates ‘Good Will Hunting’ Scene – Video

Ben Affleck is giving fans a nostalgic reminder of his most famous movie friendship while promoting his latest project.

The actor and director joined Kerry Washington for a playful “Good Will Hunting” callback ahead of the release of “Animals,” their new Netflix movie. Washington shared the video on TikTok, recreating one of the 1997 film’s best-known moments with Affleck.

All About the Fun Moment

Rather than playing his original character, Chuckie Sullivan, Affleck takes on Clark, the smug Harvard student portrayed by Scott William Winters in “Good Will Hunting.” Washington takes the role of Will Hunting, originally played by Matt Damon.

The short video centers on the famous exchange involving Skylar, played by Minnie Driver. Washington approaches a window and asks Affleck, “Do you like apples?”

“Yeah,” Affleck replies.

Washington then holds up a piece of paper and delivers the punchline: “Well I got her number. How do you like them apples?”

There is one major change from the original scene. Instead of showing Skylar’s phone number written on a napkin, Washington’s paper advertises “Animals October 9th Netflix.”

The joke works particularly well because of Affleck’s connection to the original movie. He played Chuckie, one of Will’s closest friends, and shared the screen with Damon years before the two became longtime collaborators.

Their partnership also extends behind the camera. Affleck directed Damon in “Air,” which was released in 2023, and the experience made Affleck interested in working with his friend again on “Animals.”

Affleck Loves Working With Damon

“I had such a joyful, amazing experience working with [Damon] on Air,” Affleck said in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was just automatic. We had the best time of our lives, really.”

Damon was initially attached to “Animals,” but the project changed while it was being developed. By the time the movie was ready to move forward, Damon was committed to Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

Affleck poked fun at his friend’s decision to take the other role, joking that Damon “chose a smaller director and a smaller film and a smaller role for his career.”

“He’ll regret this choice,” Affleck added.

Without Damon, Affleck ultimately stepped into the lead role in “Animals” himself. He also continued building the cast, bringing Washington in to portray his character’s wife.

Jennifer Garner had previously been attached to the movie but exited following Damon’s departure. Washington eventually took over the role, and Affleck quickly became impressed by his new co-star.

“She’s very polished, but she’s also very warm,” Affleck said. “I thought, Oh my God, she’s amazing for this.”

The new promo gives Affleck and Washington a chance to have fun with one of his most recognizable films while putting the spotlight on “Animals.” It also gives fans a small reunion of sorts, even though Damon does not appear in the new movie.

For Affleck, the project represents another opportunity to work both in front of and behind the camera — while his latest promotional stunt gives fans a familiar taste of the film that helped launch his career with Damon.