Drake Denies He’s the Father of Keshia Chanté’s Baby

Drake has denied rumors that he is the father of Keshia Chanté’s unborn baby. The speculation began after Chanté revealed she is seven months pregnant with a baby boy and did not identify the child’s father. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has returned to Instagram after a two month break.

Drake Denies the Pregnancy Rumors

According to E! News, a representative for Drake told the publication the paternity rumors were “false.” The denial came after Chanté announced her pregnancy on October 6.

The 38-year-old singer shared the news in an interview with Hello! Canada. She also posted maternity photos on Instagram.

Chanté revealed that the baby’s father suggested they start a family. She described him as someone who is “brilliant and super creative.”

She also said she is “unavailable” when discussing her relationship status.

Chanté did not publicly name the father. That led to speculation online about his identity.

Why Drake Was Linked to Keshia Chanté

As reported by the Daily Mail, the speculation centered partly on Chanté’s description of her child’s father. She said he has a musical background and that she admires his creativity.

The connection also has a personal history. Chanté and Drake were romantically involved when they were younger. The rapper later referenced their relationship during his OVO Fest appearance in 2022.

At the event, the rapper introduced Chanté as his “first girlfriend.”

That history helped fuel speculation after her pregnancy announcement.

The Daily Mail reported that Drake’s representatives described the claims as “inaccurate.” E! News separately reported that his representative called them “false.”

What Keshia Chanté Said About the Baby’s Father

Chanté has shared several details about the man she says is her child’s father. She explained that he was ready to start a family and took the lead in making that happen.

“He said he was ready,” Chanté told Hello! Canada. “He set up the play and he nailed it!”

She also spoke warmly about his personality. Chanté said she would love for their son to inherit his father’s “mannerisms and his swag.”

The couple already appears to have plans for their child’s future. Chanté joked that the baby already has a music career waiting for him.

“Dada’s got your studio locked,” she wrote on Instagram. She added that they expect his album to arrive in summer 2027.

Drake Is Already a Father

The pregnancy speculation also drew attention because Drake is already a father to eight-year-old Adonis.

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper announced his son’s birth on his 2018 song “Emotionless.” He has since spoken openly about learning how to navigate fatherhood.

In a 2018 appearance on HBO’s “The Shop,” Drake discussed co-parenting with Sophie Brussaux.

“I’m just really excited to be a great father,” he said at the time.

The rapper has also referenced fatherhood in his music. His 2021 track “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” included references to taking his son to school and attending parent-teacher meetings.

For now, though, the answer to the latest speculation is clear. Drake’s representative has denied that he fathered Chanté’s baby, while Chanté has kept the identity of her child’s father private.

In other music news, Dolly Parton will be featured in a new book, “On the Records”, that explores the albums that shaped the artists who made them.