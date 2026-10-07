Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper ‘Not Hiding’ Their Marriage: Report

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have sparked marriage rumors after stepping out in Paris wearing what appear to be wedding rings.

Now, a new report from Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice claims the couple secretly tied the knot, with the gold bands they’ve recently been spotted wearing said to be their actual wedding rings.

“Bradley and Gigi are husband and wife,” a source told the outlet. “Those are their wedding rings. They quietly got married and made a very deliberate decision not to announce it publicly.”

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Quietly Tied the Knot, Says Source

Cooper, 51, and Hadid, 31, have been together for three years, and sources claim the couple wanted to keep their marriage private rather than turn it into a celebrity spectacle.

“They didn’t want photographers, a magazine deal or a big Hollywood wedding,” the insider added. “They wanted something private, surrounded by their children, family and the people they trust. This was a marriage, not a publicity event.”

Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean Cooper and Hadid are hiding their marriage. In fact, the couple has been photographed wearing what appear to be Boucheron wedding bands several times earlier this year.

“They know people have noticed,” the source added. “They’re not hiding the rings because they’re not hiding their marriage. They simply don’t believe they owe anyone an announcement.”

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Take a Different Approach to Marriage Than Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: Source

An earlier report from Naughty But Nice also claimed that Cooper and Hadid quietly pulled off an intimate wedding while the world was watching Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish Madison Square Garden nuptials.

“Bradley and Gigi wanted a marriage, not a media event,” the source noted. “No helicopters, no drones, no celebrity guest list. They wanted the day to belong to them—not the headlines.”

The insider continued, “Watching Taylor’s wedding only confirmed they’d made the right decision. They admire Taylor, but they wanted the complete opposite. Their perfect wedding was the one nobody even knew had happened.”

The source also claimed that Cooper and Hadid have no plans to share official wedding photos or an announcement anytime soon.

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“Don’t expect a wedding album or an official announcement,” the insider added. “Privacy wasn’t a compromise—it was the plan from the very beginning.”

Both Hadid and Cooper have yet to publicly confirm nor deny the marriage rumors.

Cooper and Hadid first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 after they were spotted leaving celebrity hotspot Via Carota in New York City.

“They are having fun,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that the model had “had sort of a crush on [Cooper]” for a while. “[They have] things in common, so it’s possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives, and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”