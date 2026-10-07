LL Cool J, 58, Reveals the Secret Behind Staying in Shape to Play Sam Hanna on ‘NCIS’

Actor and rapper LL Cool J has revealed the secret behind staying in shape to play his iconic role as Special Agent Sam Hanna in the “NCIS” franchise.

The star, 58, whose real name is James Todd Smith, has played Special Agent Hanna since 2009. He first appeared as the character in the flagship show “NCIS” and its first spin-off “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

LL Cool J has since reprised the role in “NCIS: Hawai’i” and, most recently, “NCIS: New York.” He looks every bit as good now as he did back in 2009.

In a recent chat with People, the talented star revealed how he stays in such great shape to play the role.

Consistency Is the Key to Staying in Shape for LL Cool J

Getty LL Cool J.

LL Cool J told People that the key to staying in good shape to play Special Agent Sam Hanna in the “NCIS” franchise is consistency.

The star said, “I try to be as consistent as I can be in the gym, try to get in the gym when I can, try to stay in decent shape and cross my fingers, man.”

He added, “Drink a protein shake and cross my fingers and hope it goes right.”

“Rock the Bells” and “Mama Said Knock You Out” performer LL Cool J also explained that unwinding is important for his wellbeing. He says that he enjoys putting a towel on his neck, listening to music, and loves to “lay back and just vibe.”

Not getting “wound up” is also important, as he says, “I don’t get really over the top. I’m kind of used to putting a lot of work in. So putting a lot of work in, it doesn’t really get me wound up or get me crazy. I can put a lot of work in and then I’m pretty calm right after. I’m used to them adrenaline fights. I’ve been doing that a long time.”

“I guess the way that I unwind is by not focusing on me, but actually looking at the people around me. Caring about what they going through and thinking about something other than myself,” he continued.

It was a fascinating insight into staying healthy and happy. Moreover, it’s one a lot of people — especially men of LL Cool J’s age — could learn a lot from.

‘NCIS: New York’ Premiered on October 6

LL Cool J returned as Special Agent Sam Hanna on Tuesday, October 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, when the aforementioned new spin-off series “NCIS: New York” premiered on CBS. The first episode was entitled “Pilot.”

Per IMDb, the new show’s synopsis is as follows: “Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna returns to his NYC hometown field office, teaming with a roguish agent to lead a new team on high-stakes missions defending one of the world’s most vital cities and ports.”

The actor and rapper is joined in the show by a stellar cast. It includes the likes of Scott Caan, Jennifer Beals, Jacqueline Byers, Shane Harper, and Devin Druid.

“NCIS: New York” continues at the same time next week, on Tuesday, October 13. The second episode is called “Family Business.” It will run weekly thereafter in the same CBS slot.

We look forward to following Special Agent Sam Hanna’s new adventures in the Big Apple.

LL Cool J’s filmography and discography info were courtesy of IMDb and Discogs, respectively.