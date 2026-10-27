Amanda Bynes Sparks Frenzy With New Music Video Teaser [VIDEO]

Amanda Bynes has fans talking after sharing a surprising sneak peek at her upcoming music video.

The former Nickelodeon star, 40, took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 26, to tease her new song, “Trap House,” showing what appeared to be her performing choreographed dance moves alongside several male dancers.

“Get hyphy bc trap house is coming soon gang,” Bynes captioned the post.

In the 10-second clip, Bynes appeared in a fitted metallic silver top, baggy cargo pants and sneakers. She completed the look with platinum blonde hair and dramatic makeup.

Several viewers noticed that the choreography resembled moves from BLACKPINK member Jennie’s 2025 music video, “like JENNIE.”

Others defended Bynes amid the criticism.

“Listen, I know we’re not fond of the ai, but let’s let her have this please. She’s been thru enough,” one supporter wrote.

The Daily Mail reported that an online AI detection tool estimated a 93% likelihood that the teaser was AI-generated. However, the result does not confirm whether AI was used, and Bynes has not publicly addressed the speculation.

Amanda Bynes Has Been Exploring a Music Career

Although Bynes became famous for her acting career, music has been among her creative interests in recent years.

The former child star rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s “All That” and “The Amanda Show” before appearing in movies including “She’s the Man,” “Hairspray” and “Easy A.”

Bynes stepped away from acting in 2010, with “Easy A” marking her final film appearance.

According to Entertainment Weekly, she has since pursued other interests, including fashion design, art and music.

In April 2022, Bynes released the songs “Diamonds” and “Fairfax.”

She returned to music in April 2026 with “Girlfriend,” featuring Zabba and Fenix Flexin.

The upcoming “Trap House” video marks another project in her continued pursuit of music.

Amanda Bynes Shows Off Weight Loss After Using Ozempic

Beyond the music video, Bynes’ slimmer appearance has also attracted attention.

The actress has openly discussed using Ozempic as part of her weight loss journey.

In June 2025, Bynes announced that she planned to begin taking the medication, revealing that she weighed approximately 173 pounds and hoped to reach 130 pounds.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bynes explained that she wanted to feel more confident about her appearance, particularly when photographed by paparazzi.

By December 2025, she revealed that she had lost 28 pounds and reached 152 pounds.

In March 2026, a nutritionist told the Daily Mail that Bynes appeared to have lost approximately 40 pounds, although the estimate was not confirmed by the actress.

Bynes has previously spoken about her struggles with body image and how they affected her confidence during her acting career.

In a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, she recalled feeling unhappy with her appearance in “Easy A,” which influenced her decision to stop acting.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance,” Bynes said. “I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it.”