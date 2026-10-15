Ben Affleck Praises Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez as a ‘Pioneer’ Who Overcame Hollywood Barriers

Even after Bennifer 2.0 ended, Hollywood heartthrob Ben Affleck still speaks highly of ex-wife and multi-hyphenate star Jennifer Lopez, praising her career achievements and the hurdles she overcame.

Ben, 54, reflected on what he learned from his former wife on Wednesday, October 14, during the episode of “The Moment with Jorge and Paola Ramos.”

Asked specifically about Lopez and her experience navigating Hollywood as a Latina, the Oscar winner said it would be difficult to put everything he witnessed into a few words.

People reported on his comments Thursday, October 15.

Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Lopez a ‘Pioneer’

Jennifer, 57, built a career spanning music, movies, television and business, and Ben said understanding that success requires recognizing what she had to overcome.

“You have to understand, I think to understand Jennifer Lopez, honestly, is to understand somebody who really is a pioneer who did things when he was told they’re not possible and you’re not welcome and by kind of force of will,” Ben said.

He added that Jennifer repeatedly found ways around barriers placed in front of her, including using social media to prove there was an audience for her work.

Ben said her path was difficult even by Hollywood standards and argued that she deserves credit for succeeding despite those added challenges.

Affleck Says Lopez Faced a ‘Double Standard’

Ben also said Jennifer continues to face scrutiny that he believes isn’t always applied equally.

“Personally, there are many things that have nothing to do with any of this, but in terms of professionally, watching her do what she does, I think that she’s exposed to a degree of criticism — still — that I think in which there is an implicit or at least subconscious double standard,” he said.

His remarks follow similar praise in a recent Variety interview, where Ben said he has “an enormous amount of respect and admiration” for Jennifer’s abilities and defended the work involved in building a public-facing brand.

Ben Affleck Praises Jennifer Lopez’s Work Ethic

Ben was especially emphatic when discussing Jennifer’s willingness to take risks and back herself professionally.

“I stand in enormous respect for what she’s been able to achieve, and she’s always done it by saying, ‘Even if nobody else believes in me, I’m going to bet on myself.’ She’s also taken real risks, invested her own money, she’s done all the things that we’re told, ‘This is what great American entrepreneurs do.’ She’s done them to spectacular success and I have nothing but respect for her.”

He then offered perhaps his biggest compliment.

“She also is probably the hardest working person that I’ve ever known,” Ben said. “I feel like I work pretty hard, but around her, I’ve always thought like, ‘Woo, damn, you know, that’s really something.’ “

Affleck Says He ‘Learned a Lot’ From Lopez

Ben and Jennifer first dated in the early 2000s before ending their engagement in 2004. They reunited nearly two decades later, married in July 2022 and finalized their divorce in January 2025.

Their professional connection continued after their split.

Ben served as a producer on Jennifer’s 2025 film “Kiss of the Spider Woman” through Artists Equity, the production company he founded with Matt Damon.

He also supported the movie at its October 2025 premiere.

“I learned a lot, not just from her, but from her family and the people I got to know through them,” Ben said in the same interview.

When the hosts told him his comments would resonate with their audience, he made it clear his praise wasn’t just politeness.

“Well, that’s just the truth. She’s pretty extraordinary, and I’m not surprised at all to see her having ongoing success, and I wish it for her. She deserves it in every way.”