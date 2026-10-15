When Billy Crystal’s Home Burned Down, He Was Comforted by One Item That Withstood the Fire

Veteran actor Billy Crystal’s family home burned down in the Pacific Palisades wildfires in January 2025. The home was incredibly special to the family, had been in their family since 1979, and was originally built in 1930. It was the home where he and his wife, Janice, raised their children. And now, it is gone.

Billy Crystal Reflects on How His Home Burned Down

Getty Billy Crystal at the 79th Annual Tony Awards in June 2026

Crystal reflected on his feelings about losing his home in an interview with People, published on Wednesday, October 14. “All you could see were skeletons of trees and chimneys, the ones that hadn’t fallen, stuff blowing in the streets, nobody around,” Crystal reflected. “It was like an episode of The Walking Dead, like this thing had just come through and wiped out everything.”

The fire destroyed almost everything, but a rock from their garden, engraved with the word “laughter,” remained. The word is important to Crystal. “When I was 15, being there with a grieving mother and watching her put her life back together at 49, my job was to keep her laughing. That word made my life possible. So the fact that was the first thing [we found], we’ll be okay,” he said of his feelings upon finding the rock.

In his interview, Crystal reflected on the terrifying events of the fires and how they had to evacuate their home. “We were awakened early with low-flying helicopters, and then a lot of fire trucks, sirens, and there’s already a lot of smoke in the sky,” he remembered.

He continued, “Then turning on the TV and seeing friends abandoning their cars and running for their lives. Then it became really real, and you think, ‘It went from 20 acres to 200 acres in 15 minutes. Let’s get out of here.’ Then the alert went off. We never heard that sound before. We took photo albums, wedding albums, photographs of our parents’ weddings. So that’s what we had and the clothes we were wearing, thinking we’ll be back in a day.”

How Laughter Is Billy Crystal’s Best Medicine

The actor revealed how they went to his daughter Jenny’s house to seek refuge from the fires. They could see on their security cameras that the fire was encroaching, and then the cameras stopped. “We started watching the [news] coverage from the Palisades. And your life there, for 46 years, the stores, where you eat, pick up your prescriptions, it’s disappearing.”

Crystal revealed it was a neighbor who called them “hysterically crying” to inform them their home had burned down.

Laughter has been a vital part of Crystal’s career, but it has also helped his healing in the hard times. On October 21, Crystal will begin his one-man show, “860.” In his interview, he reflected on the inspiration for his script, noting that writing his script was therapeutic. “It wasn’t just, ‘Oh, I’m going to make a play out of this,’ ” he said. “No, it was healing me at the same time.”

The “When Harry Met Sally” actor also revealed his late friend, Rob Reiner, encouraged him to create the show. “The pain of those moments was a little further removed,” he said. “This is still fresh and still ongoing.” He referred to 2026 as “the worst year of his life,” but still, his focus is on laughter.