‘Breaking Bad’ Star Getting Divorced After Years of Marriage

Dean Norris is navigating two major personal and financial challenges, with his divorce from longtime wife Bridget Norris unfolding as their California restaurant faces bankruptcy proceedings.

Court documents obtained by TMZ show that Bridget filed for divorce in Riverside County, California, in 2025. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending their marriage, which began more than two decades ago.

Norris Is Getting a Divorce

According to the filing, the couple separated on January 15, 2025. They married on October 27, 2001, and share five children. Two of their children are minors: Zoe, 17, and Dean, 16.

Bridget requested joint legal and physical custody of the children. She also asked the court to award spousal support and determine how property acquired during the marriage should be divided.

Dean appears to have responded to the divorce filing several months later. However, the case does not appear to have reached a final resolution, according to the available court information.

The divorce is unfolding alongside financial difficulties involving a business the couple purchased together.

Dean and Bridget took ownership of the historic Swing Inn Cafe in Temecula, California, in 2022. The restaurant, located at 28676 Old Town Front St., became a barbecue destination that also serves breakfast. The couple’s investment was intended to support the community where they had lived for more than 20 years.

However, the business is now involved in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

What We Know About Their Resturant

According to bankruptcy documents, Dean reported that the restaurant experienced a significant drop in revenue between 2024 and 2025. Its gross revenue reportedly fell by approximately $1 million during that period.

The filings also provide a picture of the company’s financial position. Swing Inn Cafe reportedly has between $100,000 and $500,000 in assets, while its liabilities fall between $1 million and $10 million.

The documents do not establish the full reasons behind the restaurant’s financial difficulties. TMZ suggested the decline may have followed a reduction in social media attention, but that explanation has not been confirmed by the information provided in the filings.

Despite Norris’s public profile, the couple has generally kept details of their personal lives private. Their business interests have extended beyond the restaurant, as they also manage the Norris Performing Arts Center.

Norris is best known for playing DEA agent Hank Schrader on the acclaimed television drama “Breaking Bad.” His work on the series made him a familiar face to audiences, but his latest legal and financial developments concern his life away from the screen.

The Swing Inn Cafe acquisition was announced in 2022, when the couple took over the longtime Temecula establishment. Their plans included maintaining the restaurant’s role in the community while giving it a new direction with barbecue offerings and breakfast.

For now, both the divorce and the restaurant’s bankruptcy proceedings remain unresolved. The available court information does not indicate that the couple’s marriage has officially ended or that the bankruptcy case has been completed.