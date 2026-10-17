Carrot Top Breaks Silence After Hospitalization

Carrot Top is thanking fans for standing by him during a difficult time as he prepares to return to the stage.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Christopher Thompson, addressed his supporters in an Instagram post on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The message marked his first public statement since he attempted suicide on Sept. 18 and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Carrot Top Thanks Everyone for the Support

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks,” the 61-year-old wrote alongside a photo of himself performing onstage.

“Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know,” he continued. “While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I’ve felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!”

Thompson also shared news about his professional plans, revealing that he expects to return to performing Monday, Oct. 19. He is scheduled to resume his comedy show at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where he has maintained a long-running residency since 2005.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of encouragement from fans and fellow entertainers. Actor David Arquette was among those who reached out, commenting, “We love you buddy!”

Others shared messages of support and hope for the comedian’s continued recovery.

“Stay in prayer brother. It’s more powerful than the world gives it credit,” one person wrote.

“The joy you bring this world is truly magical. Carrot Top forever,” another commented.

A third fan encouraged Thompson to keep moving forward, writing, “You are loved. Keep feeling. Keep talking. Keep healing.”

Another supporter praised the comedian and sent well wishes, commenting, “So incredibly proud of you, Scott. Also can’t wait to see what crazy material this brings you! Sending all the love and prayers in the world.”

He Was Hospitalized in September

The messages followed reports about the circumstances surrounding Thompson’s hospitalization last month.

According to statements from police and his lawyers in court records per outlets, the entertainer was hospitalized after a suicide attempt.

A police incident report stated that Thompson was found near his backyard pool after calling a member of his team while distraught.

A representative for Thompson subsequently confirmed that he was receiving medical care.

“He’s recovering in the hospital,” the representative said at the time, adding that Thompson had been “receiving the care and support he needs.”

The representative also thanked those who had expressed concern for the comedian and his loved ones.

“His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy,” the statement said.

Thompson has spent decades building a career around his prop comedy, which features unusual objects, elaborate visual gags and physical humor. His Las Vegas residency has been a central part of his career for more than two decades.

Now, after weeks of concern from fans, the comedian has publicly acknowledged their support and announced plans to return to his longtime stage. His message offered gratitude to those who reached out while he was receiving care.