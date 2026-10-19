Beloved CNN Journalist Announces Departure After More Than Four Decades

Christiane Amanpour has announced that she will be leaving CNN after 43 years.

The beloved anchor shared the news on Monday, Oct. 19, revealing that she will be bidding a farewell in June 2027.

“After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!,” she shared in a statement posted by CNN, adding that she “looks forward to interesting new projects down the line, and will always be rooting for CNN and maintaining its history of independent journalism. Remember: always be truthful, not neutral.”

Amanpour also took a moment to thank “all the amazingly talented people I’ve worked with throughout this incredible journey. Especially my beloved show teams and field crews.”

“From my very first big exciting assignment covering the First Gulf War, to the horrors of the Bosnian War, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Iran and all the points in between, it’s the teams and the camaraderie that counted so much,” she penned, “as we together battled to seek the facts, the evidence and the humanity, so that CNN could always broadcast the truth about the world and to the world, without fear nor favor.”

CNN chairman Mark Thompson Addresses Christiane Amanpour’s Exit

In a memo sent to CNN employees on Monday morning, CNN chairman Mark Thompson addressed Amanpour’s decision and highlighting her incredible work over the years.

“Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months,” Thompson wrote. “Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.”

He called Amanpour “one of the most trusted and beloved journalists anywhere,” adding that CNN will rightfully celebrate her accomplishments and contributions “before she departs next year.”

“In the meantime, on behalf of the entire CNN leadership team, I want to thank Christiane for 43 extraordinary years of remarkable journalism, loyalty and friendship,” he wrote.

Reactions Pour In Following The News

“We will miss her bravery and love for truth and even pushing and interviewing global leaders without fear or favour, and even in the battle frontlines covering every news, and her unique presentation and voice too.God Bless her and her future endeavours,” one person wrote.

“An excellent journalist—your work has been exemplary, marked by determination and courage. You are a woman of true substance. Every beginning has an end; I wish you much happiness and further success. Thank you so much, Amanpour—we love you!,” another person commented.

“@camanpour Is an idol to me and so many like me. Sad to see her go!,” a fan posted.

“Sad to see her go she’s a legend❤️❤️ great journalist👏👏👏 wish her all the best in her future endeavors😢💔,” another fan shared.

“GOAT.🐐 Thank you very much for EVERYTHING. You are part of World History. I grew up watching you on TV. A very intelligent, calm, cool, confident, woman. Global Icon,” one fan expressed