Hollywood Legend Christopher Lloyd Turns 88, See Him Then & Now

One of the biggest names in Hollywood is celebrating a birthday today. “Back to the Future” star Christopher Lloyd turns 88 on October 22, 2026.

In honor of his special day, many fans are paying homage to the beloved actor and discussing some of their favorite roles.

Christopher Lloyd Began Acting in the 1960s

As the youngest of six siblings, Christopher Lloyd often had to make himself heard in his home. He began his acting career in the 1960s, becoming one of the most iconic names in Hollywood overtime.

“Great Scott! Christopher Lloyd turns 88 today! 🎂❤️” Days Gone Disney shared on Instagram, featuring a collage of the actor throughout the years.

“Born October 22, 1938, in Stamford, Connecticut, Christopher gave us one of the most unforgettable characters of the ’80s as Doc Brown in the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy,” the account shared. “From Reverend Jim on ‘Taxi’ to Commander Kruge in ‘Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,’ Uncle Fester in ‘The Addams Family,’ and Professor Plum in ‘Clue,’ he’s given us so many memorable characters over the years.”

The veteran actor also had some major Disney roles in beloved films, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Angels in the Outfield,” and “DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp.” He also portrayed the villainous Rasputin in the 1997 film, “Anastasia.”

Christopher Lloyd Still Leads an Active Personal Life

Christopher Lloyd also keeps an active social media presence, managed by his team.

“I told you, when this baby turns 88… ⚡️” his team shared on Instagram. “Happy 88th Birthday Christopher! We love you! Thank you for spreading so much joy to people all around the world. You truly are a time traveler, and your magic is timeless. Everyone, join me in wishing him a wonderful birthday!!!”

“I told you when this baby hits 88, you’re gonna see some serious [expletive]!” Lloyd says in the video, quoting his character from “Back to the Future.”

Lloyd is also an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and enjoys quality time with his wife, Lisa Loiacono. He often posts photos with her on social media, noting how much he loves and adores her. Loiacono is his fifth wife, and they married in 2016.

The Actor’s Memoir Comes Out This Month

Fans of the A-lister are in for a treat this month. “In My Own Time: A Memoir” by Christopher Lloyd comes out on October 27.

Lloyd has enjoyed teasing the book online, promising to dive into his life and biggest roles.

“Growing up, I spent a lot of time at Waveny, wandering the grounds and exploring on my own,” the 88-year-old teased on Instagram. “Much of my free time was spent with Ricky, our family dog. He was a magnificent German shepherd we’d had since I was five, and one of my closest companions during those years. There are so many memories like this throughout the book, and I’m looking forward to sharing a few more with you.”

“In My Own Time: A Memoir” is currently available for pre-order.