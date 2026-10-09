‘Mean Girls’ Star Shows Off  135-Pound Weight Loss After 3-Year Health Journey

Daniel Franzese is celebrating a major personal milestone after three years of changing his routine and focusing on his health.

The “Mean Girls” actor shared a new shirtless mirror selfie on Threads on Thursday, October 8, revealing that he has lost 135 pounds. Franzese, 48, kept his explanation simple, crediting several consistent lifestyle changes for the transformation.

“No booze, no sugar, workout 4 times a week (or more) now counting macros,” he wrote alongside the photo. Fans quickly filled the comments with support, praising both his progress and the confidence behind the post.

How Did Daniel Franzese Lose 135 Pounds?

Franzese said his progress came from a combination of cutting out alcohol and sugar, exercising at least four times a week, and more recently tracking his macros. The actor has been working toward the change for roughly three years.

One follower wrote, “Handsome af both ways but I’m so glad you’re feeling yourself and this epic transformation!”

Another added, “And you’re also an inspiration.”

A third commenter wrote, “Both bodies are beautiful, but you’ve made so much progress, congrats.”

Franzese didn’t frame the post as a quick fix. Instead, his update highlighted habits he’s maintained over time.

What Happened to Daniel Franzese at The Comedy Store?

The update comes a few months after Franzese had a health scare while performing stand-up at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles in August.

He later told the Daily Mail that he arrived at the set after barely sleeping and without enough food or water. “Turns out doing stand-up on 30 minutes of sleep with no food or water is not the wellness journey I thought it was,” he said.

Franzese was performing on a lineup that also included Chelsea Handler, Tiffany Haddish and Jay Leno when he began feeling unwell. “My vision started flashing,” he recalled.

“I thought, ‘Passing out in front of Jay Leno would be a little thirsty, even for me,’ so I got off stage before I became the evening’s surprise finale.”

What Did Daniel Franzese Say About the Health Scare?

Franzese said he recovered within minutes after stepping off stage and getting water. The moment also reminded him of the less glamorous side of taking care of himself.

“Sometimes you get so busy working and taking care of everything and everybody that you forget your own body needs taking care of too,” he said.

“Consider this my reminder to you kids — sleep, eat and hydrate or Die-drate.”

The comedian has spent the last several years touring as a stand-up performer.

What Is Daniel Franzese Best Known For?

Franzese remains best known for playing Damian Leigh in the 2004 comedy “Mean Girls.” The movie starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett.

Franzese later reunited with several cast members, including Lohan, for a 2023 Walmart Black Friday commercial that recreated memorable moments from the film.

More than two decades after “Mean Girls” made him a fan favorite, Franzese is now sharing a different kind of milestone, one built over years rather than overnight.