John Legend & His Adorable Lookalike Sons Make Quite the Dashing Trio at Friend’s Wedding

Singer-songwriter, pianist, record producer, and former judge on television’s “The Voice” John Legend and his two adorable lookalike sons made an extremely dashing trio at a friend’s wedding on Saturday.

Legend, 47, has four children with his wife, the model, television personality, and author Chrissy Teigen, 40 (per People). Their children are daughter Luna, 10, son Miles, 8, daughter Esti, 3, and son Wren, also 3.

Whether or not Teigen and the couple’s daughters were present is unknown (presumably they were, but Teigen hasn’t posted anything about it yet and they aren’t shown in Legend’s post). However, “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and “Love Me Now” singer Legend took to social media to share a snap of himself and sons Wren and Miles dressed up for the joyful event.

John Legend & His Sons Were All Smiles at Friend’s Wedding

John Legend shared his lovely picture from a friend’s wedding with the 15.4 million followers on his Instagram account.

The post includes a single photograph. It shows Legend standing on a pavement with a leaf-covered wall behind him. Either side of him, his two sons stand holding his hands. Legend is wearing a coordinated cream suit with Miles and Wren dressed in matching light-colored tailored suits. All three of them are wearing light-colored footwear to match their attire. They all look fantastic.

Legend’s caption on his post reads, “The boys were ready for @alanavanderaa and @tmixon21 ‘s wedding.”

Per Legend’s tags, the two people getting married were fashion stylist Alana Van Deraa and her now-husband Tanner Mixon. Presumably, Van Deraa is someone who has styled either Legend or Chrissy Teigen (or both of them) at some point in their entertainment careers.

The star’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of his post in their hordes to have their say on it.

Legend’s Fans Loved His Family Snap

Getty John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their four children.

The comments section of John Legend’s post is flooded with comments from his fans and followers. They’re all lovely messages, as people, unsurprisingly, seemed to love his adorable family snap.

One of Legend’s followers commented, “Three handsome look alikes ❤️❤️❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “Those matching cream suits on the little guys are adorable, such a sweet dad moment!”

“They are precious!! All 3…😉,” posted somebody else.

A particularly excited follower proclaimed, “Omg 😱 I LOVE the 😍😍suits 😍.”

“Y’all look great. Tell her congrats for me,” requested another Instagram user.

Someone else noted, “Sharp Boys 🔥.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “Omg.. just adorable little boys., ❤️❤️❤️😍.”

We’d like to send our own heartfelt congratulations to the bride and groom, Alana Van Deraa and Tanner Mixon. We hope they had a fantastic time on their special day.

Legend and his sons undoubtedly looked fabulous. We hope they (and Chrissy, Luna, and Esti, assuming they were there) had a wonderful time, too.

This year, John Legend has been busy. The singles “Daylight” and “Fireflies” from the upcoming album “Muse” both released in September. “Muse” itself is scheduled to release on Friday, October 23.

He has also been touring and has two upcoming shows planned. The first is on Friday, November 6, in San Diego, California, at the UCSD Epstein Family Amphitheater. The second is on Saturday, November 14, in Ridgefield, Connecticut, at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

We wish him well with all of his upcoming work.

John Legend’s discography and tour info were courtesy of Discogs and JohnLegend.com, respectively.