Josh Duhamel Reveals the Warning He Received & Why He Trusted His Gut

Josh Duhamel has opened up about trusting his gut and making an important decision, despite warnings against it. This decision was starting his company, Gatlan, and he was told doing so would damage his image.

Josh Duhamel Opens Up About His Company

The “Ransom Canyon” actor takes testosterone around three times a week, and testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) has helped him feel great. In a September appearance on Dave Asprey’s “The Human Upgrade” podcast, he shared the changes in his life since starting TRT around five years ago. “I feel better now than I did in my early to mid-30s,” he said, Fox News reports. “I’m not even kidding you. My joints, my back, my knees, everything. I just feel stronger.”

He launched his company Gatlan after seeing positive effects on his own health, but he was warned against it. “I won’t tell you the agency that I’m no longer with, but they said, ‘Don’t do it. It’s bad for your image.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, watch,’” Duhamel said. He continued, “It took me a while. I had to get over that for a little bit because I was like, ‘Maybe they’re right. Maybe I’m going to get, you know, made fun of in the town for having this company.’”

He continued, “But my gut was, ‘Why not shine a light on this thing and make it OK?’” Because nobody’s talking about it. Everybody’s doing it. And there’s so many guys out there who would love this information.”

Josh Duhamel Is Raising Three Children

As the father of three children: a 3-month-old daughter and a toddler son, with his current wife, Audra Mari, and his teenage son, Axl, whom he shares with ex-wife, Fergie, Duhamel has his hands full.

He revealed in his interview how taking testosterone has improved his energy levels. “I’m glad that we’re here now, and I’m glad that we have information that is contrary to what we thought for so many years,” he said. “And we can actually do something. We can actually stay stronger, younger, longer, and I feel like that’s really why I did this is I just wanted to out of my own curiosity and fascination and my own vanity, probably.”

He continued, “But mostly because I have young kids. I want to be able to be a good dad and a physical and vibrant father for them physically for as long as I can. And mentally, for that matter.”

Josh Duhamel Reveals How His Company’s Journey Started

The actor is passionate about his company and regularly promotes it on social media, even though some people feel TRT is controversial. On the “About” section of his official website, he shared his journey to starting the company. “As someone who has always pushed myself to be better, I was finding it more and more difficult to keep up with what I expected of myself as I got older,” he shared. “And as a guy who wants to be the best husband and father I can be for my wife and young kids, I began searching for ways to boost my mind and body.”

He revealed he had taken testosterone privately for years, before realizing “there was nothing to be ashamed of.” He continued, “This stuff has given me my quality of life back, and I’m proud to introduce you to GATLAN—my new line of wellness.”