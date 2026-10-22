Oscar-Winning Star, 91, Reveals Heartbreaking Health Struggle: ‘I Can’t Do a Film’

For more than 70 years, Judi Dench has captivated audiences on stage and screen. Now, the Oscar-winning actress has revealed that worsening eyesight has taken away her ability to do the work she loves.

Dench, 91, made the heartbreaking admission during an interview with Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program on Thursday, October 22.

The British actress, who was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in 2012, said she can no longer perform in plays, appear in movies or even read.

Her latest comments offered a candid glimpse into the daily challenges she faces after more than a decade of living with the condition.

Judi Dench Reveals Heartbreaking Reality of Her Vision Loss

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Speaking about how dramatically her life has changed, the “Shakespeare in Love” star acknowledged that returning to acting is no longer possible.

“I can’t be on stage. I can’t do a play any more. I can’t do a film any more. I can’t read any more,” Dench told Barnett.

The condition has also affected her ability to recognize people’s faces.

According to the BBC, Dench sometimes approaches strangers thinking she knows them, only to realize her mistake when she tries to greet them.

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Despite those difficulties, the celebrated actress has continued making public appearances and speaking openly about her health.

What Eye Condition Does Judi Dench Have?

Dench has lived with age-related macular degeneration for 14 years.

AMD affects the central part of a person’s vision, making everyday activities such as reading, recognizing faces, and watching television increasingly difficult, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Although the condition does not necessarily cause complete blindness, it can significantly interfere with independent living.

Dench previously discussed struggling to read scripts and recognize people on film sets.

In 2025, she revealed that she could no longer attend public events alone because her eyesight was deteriorating, per The New York Times.

Judi Dench Reflects on Aging and Her Remarkable Career

When Barnett asked the legendary actress about growing older, Dench didn’t try to disguise her frustration.

“There’s nothing to say for it at all. [I] don’t think about it too much,” she replied.

The British star has enjoyed one of the most distinguished careers in entertainment.

She won an Academy Award in 1999 for portraying Queen Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.”

Dench also became internationally recognized for playing M, the head of Britain’s intelligence service, in the James Bond franchise, beginning with 1995’s “GoldenEye.”

Judi Dench Shares Touching Memories in New Interview

The actress spoke to the BBC ahead of the release of her memoir, “Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?,” which she wrote with theater director Brendan O’Hea.

During the conversation, she recalled meeting Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier backstage during a performance of “Amy’s View” in New York. “It was thrilling,” Dench said.

She also reflected on her lifelong love of William Shakespeare, particularly his sonnets.

“It’s the rhythm of it. It’s the rhythm of your heart,” she said, according to the BBC.

Although her eyesight has profoundly changed her daily life, Dench continues to share stories from a career that has touched generations of audiences.