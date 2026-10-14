Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth to Second Baby With Tom Pelphrey — See the Adorable Photos

“The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram to share her exciting life update. She has given birth to her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, and she shared photos and the adorable name in the post.

The news comes just months after Cuoco announced the gender of the baby on social media. It’s also been three years since the birth of their first child, Matilda.

Kaley Cuoco Shares Photos of Her Second Child

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Kaley Cuoco attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of HBO Original Series LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS at Hollywood Legion Theater on June 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for HBO)

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a life update, sharing a series of photos of her new daughter. Named Philomena Carmine Bobby, the baby was born on Oct. 12, and both mom and baby are doing well. Her nickname will be Philo, based on the caption of the post, with Cuoco hinting that she could be the last, by saying, “Family officially complete.”

She also said, “Time to bring Matilda’s baby home,” making it clear that their first daughter together is looking forward to being a big sister. There are sure to be photos of the two sisters together in the coming days. For now, the focus is on getting out of the hospital, and Cuoco included a series of photos of both her and Pelphrey holding their daughter with the most adorable bow on her head and snuggled up in a blanket wrap.

Back in June, Cuoco made her pregnancy announcement. As Matilda stood off to one side, Cuoco and Pelphrey excitedly showed off the baby bump. She shared that the second pregnancy was “a little windier in many ways,” but it was clear the entire family was excited about the new addition. In September, she shared more photos of the family, with a shot of Matilda kissing the baby bump, showing the candid joy they’re all experiencing.

Friends and Fans Immediately Shared Their Love

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey attend the HBO Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 14, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for friends and fans to share their excitement and love for the parents. Fellow “The Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar said “LOVE YOU SIS” and Taylor Lautner, whose wife recently welcome their first child, said “Congrats!!!!!! 💗💗💗”

“Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson followed up with, “😍😍😍😍 ohhhh she’s just a doll congrats you guys.”

A fan noted the comment about how Matilda views this baby has hers, sharing, “Our older son thought of our younger son as “his baby” too. 13 years later, he still does. 😂”

While many commented on the adorable name Philomena, there is no word on where that name comes from or if it has a family connection. It just clearly suits the bundle of joy.

When Will Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Get Married?

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend The BAFTA TV Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic and sponsored by Maison Perrier at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Cuoco had previously sworn off getting married again, after being married and divorced twice. Her first marriage was to Ryan Sweeting in 2013, which lasted three years. Her second marriage was to Karl Cook in 2018. It was shortly after her second divorce that she met Pelphrey in 2022.

The two started their family right away, with Matilda born in March 2023. A year later, Pelphrey proposed. The two haven’t announced a date just yet, as they continue to focus on their growing family. “The Flight Attendant” star had made it clear that a second child would likely come before marriage, so maybe eyes will now be on a wedding date.