‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Bravely Details Terrifying Ordeal of Being Robbed at Gunpoint

A routine grocery run in West Hollywood ended with Keegan Allen bleeding from the head. The Pretty Little Liars star, 37, says two masked men robbed him of his watch at gunpoint and knifepoint on Thursday, October 8. Allen said two masked men approached him Thursday night as he stood beside his vehicle in the parking lot of the upscale Laurel Supply grocery store.

The 37-year-old star shared an account of the incident on Instagram shortly afterward, saying the men threatened him with both a gun and a knife before taking his watch. “These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off,” Allen said. “They had masks on and took my watch. They took my watch. Dammit.”

What Happened to Keegan Allen?

Page Six reported that the security footage cited in reports appears to show Allen placing items into the rear passenger area of his truck when two masked men approach. One of the men allegedly struck the actor multiple times in the head with a gun while the second held him at knifepoint. The pair then fled with Allen’s watch.

Allen later showed a bloodied arm and said the attackers did not take a bracelet or ring he was wearing. He subsequently told followers that he sought medical attention following the attack and expected to be OK.

Allen also wrote that he was “def concussed,” indicating that he believed he had suffered a concussion.

What Did Keegan Allen Say After the Robbery?

Getty Actor Keegan Allen

The actor addressed public safety in West Hollywood while updating fans about what happened.

Allen wrote, “Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these Flock cameras that (Karen Bass), (Gavin Newsom) and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless.”

According to Knock LA, West Hollywood uses Flock Safety license plate readers and live-video cameras as part of its public safety network.

Where Did the Attack Take Place?

The incident occurred outside Laurel Supply, a high-end grocery store in the Hollywood area. According to the security footage described in reports, Allen was apparently near his truck when the two suspects approached. No arrests have been made, and the identities of the two masked men are unknown.

Allen’s watch was reportedly the only item the suspects took before leaving the scene.

MyNewsLA quotes the Sheriff’s Department: “The victim was struck in the face with the handgun. The suspects obtained the victim’s watch and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.”

What Is Keegan Allen Known For?

Fans know Allen as Toby Cavanaugh from Pretty Little Liars, where he was a cast member from 2010 to 2017. He later played Liam Walker on Walker from 2021 to 2024, and in February, he appeared as Deputy Ian Coleman in an episode of The Rookie.

Following Thursday’s attack, Allen assured followers that he would recover while indicating that he planned to share more information about the incident.