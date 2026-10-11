Beloved Hollywood Veteran Kim Novak, 93, Reveals Her Thoughtful Plans for After She Passes

Kim Novak is a beloved, admired actress whose contributions to cinema are celebrated. Her most memorable roles include “Picnic,” “Vertigo,” “Kiss Me, Stupid,” and “Bell, Book and Candle.” In a rare interview with PETA in October, she gave insight into her life, her love for animals, and the thoughtful burial plans she has for after her passing.

Kim Novak Reveals Her Thoughtful Plans for After She Passes

Getty Kim Novak receives an icon award during the 51st Deauville American Film Festival in 2025

Novak revealed she has arranged to have her body turned into compost, hoping that her friends will use it to plant trees. “I now think of it as when I go, it’s okay, because I’m going to become part of that beautiful tree and I will keep growing,” she told PETA. “[When I die], it’s going to be a new adventure. And of course, I’ll get to see all the animals who have passed.”

Novak retired from acting decades ago, but the interest in her life remains. After leaving Hollywood behind, she focused her efforts on advocating for the welfare of animals, a passion that began in childhood after witnessing her father mistreat her childhood pet, a dog named Snappy.

“He was just a sweet, lovable little guy, but he was a puppy, and of course, he made messes in the house when he was learning,” she recalled. In her chat, she shared she wanted to be the opposite of her father when it came to how she treated animals. She also feels animals can teach us many valuable life lessons. “The reaction from animals is so genuine, whether it’s fear or pride or love,” she said. “To be able to win over the love of creatures meant everything and helped me to love myself.”

Kim Novak’s Life on the Ranch

Getty Kim Novak onstage receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award during the Venice International Film Festival in 2025

Novak lives on a ranch in Oregon, surrounded by animals, and she prefers it this way. “They aren’t looking at how much money you make or where you live. They’re looking for honesty,” she said. “When they learned to trust me, is when I learned to trust me the most.”

At 93, Novak still has plans for the future, including penning a book about the lessons animals can teach humans. “The book I want to write is called ‘Creature Teachers,’” she told PETA. “People are always trying to teach [dogs] things. Well, I want to listen to them, hear what they’re going to teach me.” She continued, “Animals have a knowledge of their own that is instinctual, and it is so to be respected, because it is where we could learn from them.”

Novak rarely makes a public appearance or gives an interview about her life, preferring to stay out of the spotlight. However, in 2013, she told FOX411’s Pop Tarts it was “wonderful” to be out of Hollywood. “I am the person who has left Hollywood and is really living a wonderful life away,” she said. “I came back for a visit, but now back to work.” She continued, “I see a lot of people who aren’t living there. They are able to live outside of L.A. and then come back just to work. There is a lot more quality of life for those people.”