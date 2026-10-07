Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Split After 4 Years Together

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have called it quits after four years together.

The “Friday Night Lights” alum, 46, and Imagine Dragons frontman, 39, recently ended their relationship, according to PEOPLE. A source close to the former couple told the outlet that the breakup “happened recently.”

Neither Kelly nor Reynolds has publicly addressed the split, and their representatives did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

News of their breakup comes just months after the pair appeared to be going strong. In July, Kelly shared photos from a Disneyland trip with Reynolds and his four children, captioning the family outing, “No place I’d rather be 💗.”

That same month, she celebrated Reynolds’ 39th birthday with a sweet tribute, thanking him for making “ordinary days feel extraordinary” and for “loving so deeply and so freely.” Reynolds also appeared in a playful “my morning routine” video Kelly posted in August.

Their last public appearance together came in May, when they made their official red-carpet debut at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles.

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Started Dating in 2022

Kelly and Reynolds first connected in 2022 after being introduced through a mutual friend.

According to OK! Magazine, the two got to know each other through phone calls, texts and FaceTime before meeting in person. Their early conversations also included sharing their work with each other. Kelly gave Reynolds her memoir, “Tell Me Everything,” to read, while the musician shared some of his music with her.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 after they were spotted having a lengthy dinner together in Los Angeles. Days later, they were photographed holding hands.

Over the next few years, Kelly and Reynolds kept much of their relationship private but occasionally stepped out together. They attended the Super Bowl and UFC 303 in 2024, and Kelly made their relationship Instagram official that September.

Their work eventually crossed paths, too. Reynolds appeared as Billy Brinks in the first season of Kelly’s Netflix series “Ransom Canyon.” He also helped Kelly learn to play piano for her role.

In July, Kelly even told PEOPLE that she had tried to find a way to bring Reynolds’ character back to the show, joking, “Maybe the [love] triangle is with Billy Brinks.”

Dan Reynolds Previously Opened Up About Minka Kelly’s Bond With His Kids

Kelly also became close to Reynolds’ four children during their relationship.

The “Believer” singer shares daughter Arrow, son Valentine and twin daughters Gia and Coco with his ex-wife, musician Aja Volkman.

Reynolds said in 2024 that his children “love” Kelly, but said the couple had been careful about how they brought her into their family dynamic, per PEOPLE.

“We view it as kind of bonuses to the family: more people to love, more people to help,” he said at the time.

Reynolds also praised Kelly for being thoughtful about her relationship with his children, saying she had done “a really incredible job of being sensitive and careful on her end as well.”

Kelly also shared another loving message for Reynolds’ birthday in July, just a few months before news of their breakup. In the post, she reflected on their life together and the way he made even their everyday moments feel special.

“Thank you for making ordinary days feel extraordinary, for making me laugh until I can’t breathe, and for loving so deeply and so freely,” Kelly wrote.