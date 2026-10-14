‘Monty Python’ Star Hospitalized After Bathroom Fall

Michael Palin is recovering from a painful fall that has forced him to cancel his upcoming UK book tour.

The 83-year-old “Monty Python” star announced Tuesday on Instagram that he suffered three fractured ribs and a minor pelvic fracture after falling in his family bathroom. The injuries will prevent him from attending events promoting his new book, “Michael Palin in the Philippines,” for the next few months.

Palin Told Fans He Has to Pause His Tour

“My accident was quite unsensational, a slip in the family bathroom where I’ve walked for 58 years,” Palin wrote.

“I fell heavily on my left side resulting in three fractured ribs and a minor pelvic fracture,” he added.

The actor, best known for his work with the British comedy troupe Monty Python and his role in “A Fish Called Wanda,” acknowledged that his age could make recovery more challenging.

“The recovery of bone fractures takes a long time especially when you’re 83,” he wrote.

Despite the injuries, Palin found room for humor while sharing the disappointing news with fans.

Describing the incident as a “comedy fall with no audience there to see it,” he joked that he would avoid any more bathroom mishaps.

“I shall stick to fish slapping dances from now on,” he quipped, referencing one of Monty Python’s famous comedy sketches.

Palin also apologized to those involved in organizing his upcoming appearances and thanked the medical professionals who have cared for him.

“Sincere apologies to everyone who has already put in a lot of work on the tour. Id also like to say a huge thanks to the NHS for their incredible care,” he concluded.

Fans React & Wish the Star a Speedy Recovery

Fans quickly filled the comments section with messages wishing Palin a speedy recovery. Some referenced his long comedy career, while others offered words of encouragement as he begins his recovery.

“Michael Palin is a global treasure and must be protected at all costs,” one person wrote.

Another fan referenced a famous Monty Python sketch, commenting, “As long as you aren’t an ex-parrot. Speedy recovery.”

Others expressed sympathy that the accident happened at home despite Palin’s extensive travels throughout his career. Some simply added the praying emoji or red hearts.

The canceled tour was scheduled to support “Michael Palin in the Philippines,” which follows the actor and travel documentarian as he explores the Southeast Asian nation.

Although the Philippines is a popular tourist destination, the book also examines the challenges facing people living in extreme poverty.

“In the course of Michael’s epic journey he gets to see the Philippines archipelago in all its beauty, variety and many paradoxes,” the book’s synopsis reads.

Palin has built a career spanning comedy, acting, writing and travel documentaries. His work with Monty Python helped establish him as a household name, while his travel series introduced audiences to destinations around the world.

For now, however, the performer will have to put his travel plans and book appearances on hold as he recovers from his injuries.