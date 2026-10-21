Former FBI Agent Details Disturbing Nancy Guthrie Photos in Ransom Note

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer shared details about the disturbing photo of Nancy Guthrie included in one of the fake ransom notes she received.

In April, Coffindaffer reportedly received four ransom emails, which she believes were sent by people seeking to exploit public interest in the case.

Speaking with NewsNation on Monday, October 12, the former FBI agent said she initially kept quiet about the ransom notes, reporting them only to the FBI.

Coffindaffer decided to speak out after learning that one of Guthrie’s neighbors, Lauren Serpa, had reportedly received a similar email.

“That’s the reason I wanted to come forward because I was concerned that now other people might be contacted and might fall for the ploy,” she added.

Disturbing Nancy Guthrie Photo Was Included in Fake Ransom Emails

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The ransom notes reportedly included an AI-generated image of Guthrie, which Coffindaffer believes was intended to “pull on people’s heartstrings.”

“I am concerned that other people that are following the Nancy Guthrie case, concerned about her, could be lured to make a deposit,” Coffindaffer told the outlet. “Because they send this picture, it showed a likeness of Nancy shaved with dirt on her face, looking very hurt and with a tear coming down her eye.”

She continued, “So they really try to weigh on the emotion and try to convince the person that she’s alive, and that they can do something to help.”

In addition to the photos, the ransom emails reportedly included several Bible verses, which Coffindaffer believes were planned to exploit her religious beliefs.

“I’m pretty religious, I’m a devout Catholic, and they certainly worked that angle in their ransom notes to me,” she added.

What PCSD Says About the Latest Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note

Getty Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than 250 days.

Last month, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) confirmed that investigators were examining what could be a third ransom note connected to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

“The PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was recently made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” a statement issued on Monday, September 29, said. “Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility.”

However, upon further review, the PCSD determined that the note was “not credible.”

“Anyone who receives a text message or other communication related to Nancy Guthrie is encouraged to report it to law enforcement,” the statement read. “We also encourage the public to remain vigilant, as scammers may attempt to take advantage of the situation. Do not send money or provide personal information in response to unsolicited messages.”

The statement continued, “Investigators will continue to review reported messages for credibility and investigate any potential attempts at extortion. The Nancy Guthrie investigation remains active and ongoing.”