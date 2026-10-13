Neil Patrick Harris Wishes His Twin Kids a Happy 16th Birthday — ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’

The multi-talented actor, television host, singer, writer, producer, comedian, and magician Neil Patrick Harris has wished his twin children a happy 16th birthday.

Harris, 53, has been married to actor and chef David Burtka since 2014. The couple became parents to fraternal twins, son Gideon and daughter Harper, born via a surrogate mother in 2010. Per People, Harris and Burtka are both biological fathers to one of their twins. Although they specifically requested not to find out who is the biological father of which twin, they say there are clear personality traits that give them a good idea of which one came from each of them.

Gideon and Harper came into the world in October of 2010 and recently turned 16 years old. “Doogie Howser, M.D.” and “How I Met Your Mother” star Harris took to social media to wish his beloved children a happy birthday.

Neil Patrick Harris Jokes That He’s ‘So Grateful’ His Kids Are Now Old Enough to Drive Him Around

Neil Patrick Harris shared his birthday message for his twin children with the 8.6 million followers on his Instagram account.

The post includes a single image divided into four smaller pictures. The top two pictures show daughter Harper as a baby and how she looks now. The bottom two corresponding pictures show son Gideon in the same format.

Harris’ caption on his post begins, “Harper and Gideon turned 16 today…”

It goes on, “It’s amazing to see how they’ve grown, and I couldn’t be prouder of the people they’ve become.”

He then jokes, “Mostly, though, I’m so grateful that they can drive me around everywhere now.”

After a quick “xoxo,” the caption concludes with a nod to his husband. It says, “(❤️ @dbelicious for being a remarkable dad).”

Very appropriately, Danny Lanham’s 1958 song “16 Candles” plays over the post.

The comments section of Harris’ post is awash with birthday greetings for Harper and Gideon from the star’s fans and followers.

Harris’ Followers Wish Gideon & Harper a Happy Birthday

Getty Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka with their twins Gideon and Harper.

Neil Patrick Harris’ fans, followers, and famous friends flocked to the comments section of his post to send their own birthday messages to his twins as they turn 16.

“Doctor Who” writer Russell T. Davies commented, “Congratulations! ♥️♥️♥️”

“The Life of Chuck” actor Benjamin Pajak wrote, “Happy Birthday!!🎂🎁 ❤️”

“Cobra Kai” co-creator Jon Hurwitz said, “Happy birthday to your beautiful chauffeurs!!! 🎂 🎁 ❤️”

Comedian and actor Zach Zucker proclaimed, “Love you kidddddos.”

One of Harris’ followers posted, “16 WHEN 🥹 Happy Birthday Harper & Gideon ✨🤍🤍✨.”

“They are beautiful 😍😍🩷💙,” noted someone else.

Another Instagram user said, “Designated Drivers!!😍 HBD🎂.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “Been loving them from the very beginning. Photos are spectacular.”

We’d like to send our most sincere best wishes to Gideon and Harper as they turn 16. We hope they had the most fabulous day spending time with their loved ones.

As for Harris, he’s enjoyed a busy 2026. His small screen credits include voicing the bus driver in “The Pigeon Show! Starring The Pigeon,” an episode of “Disney How NOT to Draw,” an episode of “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal,” and the television special “Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour.”

Movie-wise, he appeared in the British coming-of-age comedy “Sunny Dancer” and will star in the action thriller “The Last Temptation of Becky,” which is due to be released on Wednesday, November 4.

He is also set to appear in the biographical film “Anita,” which will tell the story of the former beauty queen and singer, Anita Bryant. However, that one doesn’t yet have a release date.

We look forward to seeing all of his upcoming work.

Neil Patrick Harris’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.