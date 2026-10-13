Pope Leo XIV Reveals Scary Cancer Diagnosis After Undergoing Surgery

Pope Leo XIV had surgery to have part of his right lung removed, which was found to have a cancerous growth, in what the Vatican has called a “successful” procedure, according to a statement shared. The news was announced on Tuesday, Oct. 13, adding that the surgery went “according to plan” and Leo “has returned to his room” in a Rome hospital.

“To ensure a radical resection, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique,” the Vatican said in a statement, per CBS News. “Intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of pulmonary adenocarcinoma, as suspected from pre-operative tests.”

The statement further added that Leo “regained consciousness normally” after the surgery. The Vatican has not disclosed what stage the cancer was in.

During the surgery, Leo was found to have pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common type of lung cancer. The procedure lasted 90 minutes and took place at Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic Hospital in northwest Rome, which is a private medical facility closely associated with the Vatican.

This comes after Leo told the crowd that had gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Oct. 11, that doctors had discovered a “nodule” on his lung. He was advised to have it removed, as it had been detected “at a very early stage” and was “well-contained.”

Leo is expected to need about a week to recover from the procedure.

Pope Leo XIV Was Elected In May 2025

On May 8, 2025, Robert Prevost, a Chicago-born missionary, was elected as the 267th pontiff to lead the Catholic Church. He took the name Leo XIV.

He is the successor to Pope Francis, who passed away in April 2025.

“Together, we must try to find out how to be a missionary church, a church that builds bridges, establishes dialogue, that’s always open to receive — like on this piazza with open arms — to be able to receive everybody that needs our charity, our presence, dialogue and love,” he said in some of his first words as pope.

Well-Wishes Pour In For Pope Leo XIV

Many comments were left under the Vatican’s updates regarding Leo, wishing him a speedy recovery.

“God take control. Hoping it’s truly localized as they say. 🙏🏼🙏🏼. Wishing him complete recovery,” one person wrote.

“Dear Holy Father, During the Audience in St. Peter’s Square in August 2026, you kindly took our hands and told us that you would pray for my family and for me. ❤️We will always cherish and remember that beautiful moment.❤️ Now it is our turn to pray for you. We keep you in our Rosary prayers and ask the Lord to watch over you. We believe that our help comes from God Almighty, the Creator of heaven and earth. May He grant you strength, comfort, and a speedy recovery. With our prayers and best wishes🙏,” another person commented.

“Dear Pope Leo, Now it is my turn to pray for you, with all my heart. ❤️ In Castel Gandolfo, you gave me your hand and promised me that you would keep me in your prayers. I will always remember that beautiful moment. May God watch over you, give you strength, and grant you a very speedy and full recovery. You are in my thoughts and prayers, just as you promised to keep me in yours. Sending you my heartfelt prayers, warmest wishes, and lots of love. ❤️,” someone posted.