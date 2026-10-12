‘Breaking Bad’ Actor RJ Mitte Passes at 34 & Tributes Pour In

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on “Breaking Bad,” has died at 34.

A county official confirmed to TMZ that Mitte died Monday in Texas. The outlet reported that his death was a suicide. Law enforcement officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

His representative confirmed the sad news to Deadline and released a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the statement read.

Mitte appeared in 56 episodes of the hit AMC crime drama, which ran from 2008 to 2013. He portrayed the son of Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, and Skyler White, played by Anna Gunn.

Beyond “Breaking Bad,” Mitte appeared in several film and television projects, including “The Oak Room,” “The Recall” and “The Guardians of Justice,” according to IMDb.

Tributes Pour In

Fans of Mitte quickly took to the comments to express their sadness.

“Oh no… Rest in peace,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “This has to be the worst news I’ve read this year :(((((“

Others remembered his character from the show.

” I just listened to an interview with how he got the breaking bad role I can’t believe this,” one wrote.

Mitte Was Set to Get Married

Earlier this month, Mitte reunited with his “Breaking Bad” co-star Luis Moncada. The two appeared in social media posts smiling together.

Mitte was also engaged to Kennedy Suarez. He proposed last year after the couple had been dating for several years.

He confirmed the news back in October 2025 with a heartfelt post with his fiancé. “I’ve found that love is not always sunshine and rainbows, and for me, what love comes down to is trust and believing in each other, regardless of the situation, during the good times, the bad times, and everything in between!” he wrote.

He added how he was excited about his life with Suarez.

“I’ve been grateful for all the love and kindness I have been given over the years, but Kennedy has been the greatest unconditional love no matter what we are going through, no matter what we are facing type love and we face it all together. I will never stop lifting her up like she has for me and can’t wait for our future,” he continued.

Mitte Often Spoke Out About Cerebral Palsy

Throughout his career, Mitte advocated for greater representation of actors with disabilities in Hollywood. Like his character on “Breaking Bad,” he has cerebral palsy. His work helped bring visibility to performers with disabilities.

He was an activist for the disorder and would frequently speak out about living with it.

Back in February 2015, he told BrainHealth.com what he has learned from the disorder.

“People with CP overcome hurdles every day,” Mitte said at the time. “One thing I’ve learned from my disability is that when there is an obstacle, you adapt and grow. You can’t let that obstacle break you down and discourage you.”

Mitte also spoke about the importance of how harmful bullying is. He noted how he felt fortunate that he had close friends growing up that were there for him.

“When you see a child being bullied, be that hero, and speak up and say something,” Mitte continued. “Be the advocate you would want someone to be for you.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.