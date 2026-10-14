Amy Schumer Looks Radiant in Floral Bikini on Turks and Caicos Getaway After 50-Pound Weight Loss

Amy Schumer is enjoying a new chapter after losing nearly 50 pounds, celebrating both family time and a personal accomplishment during a sun-soaked getaway to Turks and Caicos.

Schumer, 45, shared photos and videos from the tropical vacation, where she slipped into a floral one-piece swimsuit before heading underwater for a scuba-diving adventure.

Amy Schumer Looks Happy and Relaxed in Floral Swimsuit After 40-Pound Weight Loss

The comedian documented the trip in an Instagram carousel on Tuesday, October 13. “Our family had the time of our lives at @beachesresorts in Turks and Caicos,” she wrote, adding, “2 best decisions of my life are becoming a mom and getting certified to dive.”

Several photos showed Schumer wearing a floral one-piece swimsuit with corset-inspired lacing and balconette-style cups.

She later slipped on a wetsuit and headed underwater, sharing clips from her scuba adventure. Schumer also proudly showed off her diving certification during the trip.

Motherhood was just as important to her message. Schumer shares 7-year-old son Gene with her estranged husband, chef Chris Fischer.

The former couple married in February 2018 and announced their separation in December 2025.

What Has Amy Schumer Said About Motherhood?

Getty Amy Schumer

Schumer has been especially reflective about the kind of life she wants to create for Gene.

During an appearance on Beyond the Program With Jim Curtis on Tuesday, October 13, she spoke about going through relationships that left her questioning herself.

“I’ve been in relationships where I was completely questioning myself and people couldn’t even recognize me,” she said, as reported by Ok Magazine. “I was like a shell of myself.”

Schumer said her son is now seeing a much happier version of his mom.

“The version my son is getting of me now, where my heart is so full and I’m so happy,” she explained. “That’s so valuable.”

Where Does Amy Schumer’s Divorce From Chris Fischer Stand?

Schumer and Fischer, 46, reached a divorce agreement in September, months after announcing the end of their seven-year marriage.

Page Six reported in September that the pair submitted a proposed divorce judgment to a New York court on Thursday, September 24. The court signed the judgment, though the latest reporting said it was still awaiting final processing by the county clerk.

When announcing their split, Schumer made clear that Gene would remain their priority. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she wrote in December 2025.

How Has Amy Schumer Described This Chapter of Her Life?

The vacation comes during a period when Schumer has spoken openly about feeling healthier and happier.

Earlier this year, she shared another upbeat message about spending more time with friends and being present in everyday life.

“I am the healthiest I’ve ever been. Laughing hard with your friends is so essential,” she wrote in February, as reported by The Daily Mail.

“Close your eyes and breathe. Move around. Jump in water whenever you have the chance and get your face out of your screen and in front of other people.”

Her latest trip appears to put that philosophy into practice, with family, sunshine and a brand-new underwater adventure all making the cut.