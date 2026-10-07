Simon Cowell’s Fiancée Shares Intimate Family Photos in Emotional Birthday Tribute: ‘We All Love You So Much’

Simon Cowell is usually seen behind a judges’ desk or on a red carpet, but a new set of personal photos offers a much different look at his life away from television. His fiancée, Lauren Cowell, shared a collection of rare family pictures while celebrating Simon’s 67th birthday, including relaxed vacation snapshots, affectionate couple photos and moments with their family.

What Do Lauren Cowell’s Rare Family Photos Show?

The personal gallery offers a rare look at Simon’s life away from the spotlight. One photo shows the couple with their family in front of a towering Christmas tree, while another captures Simon relaxing on a boat with Lauren and the boys. Other shots show the pair sharing affectionate moments during dinners and outings.

Several photos also capture Simon in more playful settings, including one of him posing poolside with two of the family’s dogs and another showing him cuddling a larger pet.

Lauren ended her birthday tribute with a playful message: “P.S. You’re still a big kid at heart. And I suspect you always will be. xxx”

The post comes as Lauren has also spoken candidly about the complicated circumstances surrounding the beginning of their relationship.

Lauren, 48, wrote on Instagram that after nearly 15 years together, Simon can still “surprise me, make me laugh and keep life anything but predictable.”

“Through all of life’s ups, downs and everything in between, there is so much to be grateful for,” she wrote. “But nothing makes me happier than watching you and Eric together.”

What Did Lauren Say About the Beginning of Their Relationship?

The family photos arrive as Lauren has spoken with unusual candor about one of the hardest periods of her life.

During an appearance on the “Happy Mum” podcast in June, Lauren reflected on learning that she was pregnant with Simon’s son Eric while her marriage to businessman Andrew Silverman was ending.

“There’s so many emotions that went with that, because it was the end of my marriage, obviously,” she said.

“Looking back on that time, it was one of the hardest times of my life because I’m so— I don’t want to say regretful, because I don’t regret anything… Do I wish it had happened a different way and that I could go back and change certain things? Of course I do.”

Why Does Lauren Believe She and Simon Were Meant to Be?

Lauren said that despite the difficult circumstances, she never doubted how she felt about the “America’s Got Talent” judge.

“But I think everything happens for a reason. It was just one of those moments where I knew it was right and that was what I wanted and that Simon was the person I wanted to spend my life with. And so, however we got there, I just believed that it was meant to be.”

Lauren and Simon welcomed Eric on February 14, 2014.

How Did Fatherhood Change Simon Cowell?

Elsewhere on the podcast, Lauren also recalled seeing Simon become a father for the first time.

“I’ll never forget that moment because … Simon was so emotional, and I remember thinking in the moment, ‘God, your life is about to change and you have no idea what’s about to happen to you.’ Becoming a father — it completely changed his life.”

More than a decade later, Lauren’s new photos capture the family life that followed, showing Simon far removed from his famously stern television persona.