Sofia Vergara Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Joe Manganiello’s Explosive Claims

Sofia Vergara has fans talking about her cryptic post after her ex-husband Joe Manganiello made shocking claims about her.

On Friday, the 54-year-old “Modern Family” star reshared an Instagram Stories post about “narcissistic” men.

The post, which was first shared by the actress’ son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 35, showed a chart comparing a “good man” to a “narcissistic man.”

“Remember, kids, when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn’t matter how much you do for them, because they will resent you for it and nothing will [ever] be enough, and they’ll always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy,” Vergara wrote.

Joe Manganiello Opens Up About Marriage With Sofia Vergara

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Maui Film Festival ) Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara

Vergara’s intriguing post comes just days after Manganiello opened up about their seven-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2024.

In his upcoming memoir, “Bloodlines,” the 49-year-old actor claimed that his marriage to Vergara had “become devoid of emotionality whatsoever” as he dealt with health issues.

Manganiello also revealed what led him to reconsider having children with Vergara. The actor explained that his health concerns made him worry about dying and leaving his then-wife to raise a child who “wasn’t biologically hers.”

“There were things said and printed about me that were false,” the actor told PEOPLE.

In 2024, Vergara alleged that their opposing views on having a child together led to their divorce.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” Vergara told Spanish newspaper El Pais in 2024. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Relationship Timeline

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara

Vergara and Manganiello first crossed paths at the 2014 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, where “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson introduced them. At the time, Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb. Weeks later, she announced their split, prompting Manganiello to ask Ferguson for her phone number.

Although Vergara initially wasn’t sure she was ready to date again, Manganiello eventually won her over.

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Manganiello recalled how quickly they developed trust in each other.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he said.

He added that they were both willing to put each other’s needs first, explaining, “Once you have that, you don’t let go of it.”

Vergara and Manganiello announced their split in a joint statement in July 2023.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the statement read, per Page Six.

Their divorce was finalized in April 2024.