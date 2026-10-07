Dolly Parton’s Dear Sister Stella Breaks Her Silence on Estate Battle: ‘Madness in Our Lives’

Stella Parton, the sixth-oldest Parton sibling, appeared to address the brewing battle over Dolly’s estate that has broken out between her manager Danny Nozell and her nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver.

On the morning of Wednesday, October 7, Stella cryptically wrote on X, “I refuse to comment on the madness in our lives. That’s the game with these clowns. Obviously, they have nothing else to offer. All package and no present. How about we move the goalpost?”

Getty Stella Parton speaks at a women’s conference she hosted in 2014.

It’s not entirely clear whom Stella was referring to in her reference about “clowns,” but Bryan Seaver, the son of her and Dolly’s sister Cassie, previously accused unidentified business people of intimidating Dolly while she was still alive.

Bryan Seaver’s Dispute With Danny Nozell: Timeline of Events

Getty Danny Nozell (far left) poses with Dolly, Bryan’s sister Rebecca Seaver, and the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young.

Seaver’s name first hit the headlines when he appeared in a solemn video posted to Dolly’s Instagram on August 25, 2026, announcing her death and sharing that she’d personally requested he be the person to break the news to the world.

Bryan served as Dolly’s head of security for decades, a role which he took over from his father long ago. After Dolly’s death, she left behind many properties which Bryan’s company continued to guard.

On September 16, Bryan was sent a termination notice dismissing him and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, from their posts at Dolly’s various properties. This notice came from Dolly’s estate, She’s Alive LLC, which is being jointly controlled by her manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank.

Six days later, Nozell, through the estate, filed a request for a temporary restraining order to keep Seaver away from all the buildings in which Dolly’s business matters are conducted.

A hearing over the order was supposed to take place on October 9, but is has been postponed.

Dolly Parton’s Nephew Bryan Seaver is Struggling to Find a Lawyer Due to Conflicts of Interest

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On September 22, Dolly’s manager Dany Nozell filed a lawsuit against Seaver requesting a temporary restraining order to keep him away from her businesses. A hearing on the matter which had been set for October 9 was postponed after Seaver said he needed extra time to secure and meet with legal counsel.

Seaver said in his request for a delay that he’d selected an attorney he hopes to use, but that attorney was not available to meet with him until this week.

WLTW5 reports the hearing has been rescheduled for the morning of October 20, and the temporary restraining order, which was previously granted against Seaver, has been extended to that date.

In the comments of an October 7 GMA piece covering the situation, fans are questioning the motives of the bank and manager who are currently in control of the trust Dolly established to oversee her estate. One wrote, “Sounds like he is the fall guy and the lawyers/crooks are waiting to get their hands on the loot by making him look bad.” Another opined that Dolly’s manager Danny Nozell “needs to be looked into.”