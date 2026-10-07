Tia Mowry Admits She Wasn’t ‘The Brave One’ During Spooky Family Halloween Trip

Actress Tia Mowry has enjoyed a spooky Halloween-themed outing with her family and friends.

The star, 48, attended Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights event on Tuesday, October 6. Among the other attendees in her group was her son, Cree, 15. Daughter Cairo, 8, was not in attendance, as the event was clearly deemed too scary for a girl her age.

Hallmark, Lifetime, and “Sister, Sister” actress Mowry admits that, while she expected to be fearless on the trip, she found herself screaming and hiding behind her nearest and dearest at every turn.

The attractions at Universal Hollywood for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event include a terror tram starring “Terrifier’s” Art the Clown and eight haunted houses. The themes in the houses are “Stranger Things,” “Sinners,” “Hellraiser,” “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness,” “Evil Dead Burn,” “Killer Klowns From Outer Space,” “Killceañera: Music by SLASH,” and “Dead, Deader, Deadest” (per Universal Hollywood’s official website). Suffice it to say it all sounds terrifying.

Mowry took to social media to share her chilling experience at the event with her fans.

Tia Mowry & Her Group Had an Amazing Time at Halloween Horror Nights

Tia Mowry shared her experience at Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights with the 12.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of eight photographs and two videos. In the first video, Mowry and her group explore the “Sinners” haunted house (which looks incredible, incidentally). In the second, the star enjoys a delicious spooky-themed drink. The photos include five group shots, a couple of Mowry with her son, and one of Mowry posing with a scare actor.

Mowry’s caption on her post begins, “Now why did I think I was going to be the brave one?! 😂😭 A night of screaming, laughing, and holding on to whoever was closest!”

The caption continues, “Thank you @horrornights for the tickets and all the scares! #UniversalHHN”

It concludes with the star asking her followers, “Are you leading the way or hiding behind everybody? 👀”

T.I.’s 2026 track “Let ‘Em Know” plays over the post.

The post gave a lovely insight into a wholesome evening of fun and Mowry looked great. Her fans and followers rushed to the comments section to have their say on it.

Mowry’s Fans Love Seeing Her Having Fun

Getty Tia Mowry.

The comments section of Tia Mowry’s Halloween Horror Nights post is full of people who think it looks fantastic and who love seeing the star enjoying herself.

Mowry’s friend, Aisha Renee, who attended the event with her, commented, “So freaking fun! Love yall 🫶🏽.”

One of Mowry’s followers referenced her son Cree and wrote, “Yasss good times with good people. Tia, I can hear your laughs, now! 😂🥰 Omgosh, our nephewwww has height! 🥹❤️”

Another follower admitted, “I go to UHN every year and upgraded to rip tickets the last 5 years. I am a screamer and a runner.😂😂😂😂😂😂”

“Ok I wanna go for the drinks they look firee🔥👏,” proclaimed someone else.

“Good for you. Have fun,” said one Instagram user.

Somebody else posted, “Omg I can’t wait to go!!”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “Looks like yall had a Blast ❤️🔥❤️👏😍❤️🔥❤️.”

Mowry’s one acting credit this year came in the television movie “Single Black Tenant.” She has no confirmed future acting projects in the pipeline. Therefore, for the moment, at least, you’ll have to keep an eye on her Instagram account if you want to see more of her.

Tia Mowry’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.