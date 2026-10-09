Pat Sajak Steps Out for Rare Public Appearance 2 Years After ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Retirement

Pat Sajak made a rare public appearance for a good reason: two friends were getting a star. The former Wheel of Fortune host, 79, spoke on Thursday, October 8, as Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply were honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sajak told the crowd that speaking at the ceremony was “especially exciting” because he and his wife, Lesly Brown, are close friends with the musicians, as reported by People.

Why Did Pat Sajak Attend the Walk of Fame Ceremony?

Sajak used part of his speech to praise Air Supply for maintaining their appeal over more than five decades.

“I do know a little bit about longevity,” Sajak said.

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“As was pointed out, I did my little show for over 40 years, and I understand the challenge of trying not to wear out your welcome. But Graham and Russell have been at this for over 50 years, and they continue to entertain their fans and be welcomed by sold-out crowds all around the world.”

He added, “And it’s because they still do it at such a very high level. They never phone in their performance. They never try to live off their reputation. They go all out each and every time they step on the stage, and they never disappoint.”

What Did Pat Sajak Say About Air Supply?

The longtime television personality also reflected on the role Air Supply’s music has played in fans’ lives.

Sajak said their songs have become part of major personal moments for listeners, including first dates and first dances.

He also posed for photos with Russell and Hitchcock during the ceremony. Music producer David Foster was among the other speakers.

When Did Pat Sajak Retire From ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Sajak’s final regular episode as host of “Wheel of Fortune” aired in June 2024, ending a run that began in 1981.

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He first announced his decision to leave the game show in 2023.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he wrote at the time. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

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Ryan Seacrest later took over hosting duties.

What Did Pat Sajak Say in His Final Episode?

During his farewell episode, Sajak thanked viewers for welcoming him into their homes for decades.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” he said. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”

He also reflected on keeping the show focused on simple entertainment.

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“No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing … I hope. Just a game,” Sajak said.

His appearance at the Walk of Fame ceremony offered fans another glimpse of the veteran host enjoying life after his lengthy television run.