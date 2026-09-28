Luke Bryan Reveals Why Life is ‘Really Stressful’ Right Now for His Family

One month after country star Luke Bryan‘s 18-year-old son, Bo Bryan, made his debut as Varsity quarterback for Battle Ground Academy (BGA) live on ESPN, the “American Idol” judge’s nerves have not subsided.

On September 27, 2026, Luke told Jimmy Fallon during a special edition of “The Tonight Show” that watching Bo become the starting quarterback for BGA, a private school near Nashville with a 4-1 record this season, has been “amazing” but incredibly nerve-wracking for their family.

Luke Bryan Says He’s Beyond Nervous Watching His Son Play Starting Quarterback Each Week

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Bo, who’s a high school senior, patiently waited for his turn to shine on the football field, playing backup for BGA’s longtime starting quarterback, Kaedyn Marable, per USA Today. In 2025, Marable led the Wildcats to their first state championship in 23 years and won the Tennessee Titans’ Mr. Football award, according to ESPN.

Bo’s proud papa makes sure to be at every game he can, telling Fallon, “My weeks are really stressful and full of all of these emotions. I was actually watching replays in the dressing room a minute ago, you know, analyzing plays. But it’s truly amazing.”

“I’m almost wrapped with my tour, but I go work on a Thursday night, come home (for a) Friday night game, and then I go back out on a Saturday,” Luke said. “But man … you know, the dopamine and endorphins and stuff, watching your child go out there and call the plays and run the offense.”

When Fallon asked if he gets nervous for each game, Luke laughed, “Nervous isn’t even an analogy!”

Fallon joked that if it were his kid, he’d be thrilled if he got benched, just to make sure he was safe and sound, and Luke said, “Look, we’re sitting there, and it’s just, it’s a lot to take in. But we’re kind of settling into the season. It’s his first year starting, and he’s a senior, and he really waited his turn. So (there are) a lot of things that he’s learning … it’s really amazing.”

What’s Next for Luke Bryan’s Son Bo?

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According to USA Today, Bo is still weighing his options for the future. Even before he took over the starting quarterback role, he already had offers from six colleges, and now very likely has many more rolling in. The Wildcats’ first game of the season, broadcast on ESPN, was an “almost flawless” performance in his starting quarterback debut, per Gulf Coast Media.

Luke, a longtime football fan, told Fallon that he still can’t even believe he has a son who’s a quarterback, laughing, “I never thought that I would produce a quarterback … credit to my wife on that one!”

After Bo’s debut on ESPN, Luke appeared on Theo Von’s podcast and admitted, “Dude, I was flipping (out). I was losing it!”

Luke, who just released his ninth studio album, “Signs,” told Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that in addition to being concerned for Bo and his team, he also has to worry about losing his voice while cheering them on.

Before performing for the audience he said, “If you hear a little bit of rasp tonight, it’s not me doing that on purpose to create a mood in the song! It’s because I did it Friday night to myself. I try to, like, slap my legs and cheer, but it was just too much of a nailbiter.”