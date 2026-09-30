Wynonna Judd Opens Up About ‘Complicated’ Bond With Mom Naomi on New Album

Decades after taking the country music world by storm alongside her mother, Wynonna Judd is preparing to release what may be the most raw, unfiltered project of her career. The iconic singer candidly opened up about her upcoming album “The Hard Truth,” admitting that stepping back into the recording studio forced her to confront a complex whirlwind of emotions following the tragic passing of mother Naomi Judd in 2022. Rather than shying away from the painful realities of their shared history, Wynonna revealed that her new music digs straight into the complicated bond that defined their lives both on and off the stage.

‘The Hard Truth’ is Wynonna Judd’s First Album in a Decade

Wynonna Judd has recorded her first album in a decade, “The Hard Truth,” a deeply personal project born out of profound loss and reflection. The LP marks her first full-length solo studio release since 2016’s “Wynonna & the Big Noise,” the project shows where music’s most revered vocal powerhouse stands today.

For Judd, stepping back into the studio meant confronting the heavy grief surrounding the 2022 passing of her mother and Judds singing partner, Naomi Judd. Rather than shying away from their shared history, Judd wrote songs that captured their at-times-turbulent mother-daughter dynamic.

She told People Magazine that recording brought lots of unresolved emotions to the surface. She explained, “I would march down to the studio with determination and walk back to the house . . . and just cry the whole way home.”

Judd continued, “It was both painful and healing. It felt like I was standing in church, giving my testimony.” “I feel like this is the most honest and vulnerable I’ve ever been,” the country legend added.

“There was a tremendous amount of love there; a lot of drama, but a lot of love as well. It was definitely a paradox,” Wynonna said of her relationship with former Hallmark star Naomi (who hosted her own Sunday morning talk show, Naomi’s New Morning, on Hallmark from 2005 to 2007 and co-starred in Hallmark holiday movies like “The Nearlyweds” and “Window Wonderland.” Growing up, Wynonna believed Michael Ciminella was her dad, only to learn her biological father was Charles Jordan, who had dated Naomi as a teenager. Discovering the secret surrounding her birth plunged the country icon into a deep depression as she struggled to come to terms with her hidden paternal identity.

She concluded, “I have forgiven her as much as possible. You don’t forget. But I’ve wondered a million times why she didn’t tell me. I carry a great deal of anger about that at times. And then other times I totally accept it. It’s part of my story. It’s what helps us write good songs.”

Wynonna Judd Announces New Single

In a new Instagram post, Wynonna Judd announced her new single, “Kentucky Queen.” Additionally, she shared details of an upcoming tour, her first in three years.

She wrote, “I’ve spent a lifetime singing about heartbreak, healing, faith, and survival, but I’ve never made a record like this one. These songs tell the truth about where I’ve been, what I’ve lost, what I’ve overcome, and who I’ve become.”

The country superstar continued, “This album asked me to be brave enough to tell the truth—even when my voice shook. It challenged me to let go of perfectionism and embrace the beauty of honest emotion.”

“Produced by my husband, Cactus Moser, this project has been five years in the making. We wrote and recorded every song here on the farm, and that shared process is at the heart of this album. The first single “Kentucky Queen” is out now!” she added.

Judd concluded, “I’m excited to announce a homecoming run of album release shows in Lexington, Somerset, and Ashland. The ‘Kentucky Queen Tour’ goes on sale Friday, June 19, with fan club presale beginning Monday, June 15.

My hope is that when you hear these songs, you feel what I was feeling while writing and recording them. If they help someone feel seen, understood, or a little less alone, then every hard truth was worth telling.”