Dolly Parton’s Niece Shares Heartwarming Story Behind Her Lost Wedding Dress

40 years after Dolly Parton married her beloved husband, Carl Dean, the singer’s long-lost wedding dress was discovered.

During a conversation with Vogue, Parton’s niece Rebecca Seaver explained that she loved to go to her aunt’s home in Tennessee and admire the incredible collection of dresses and other outfits that lined the walls of her closet. And once she became the director of the Dolly Parton Archive, she continued to return to this iconic room.

At one point, Seaver recalled seeing a small military trunk tucked away that belonged to Dean from his time serving in the National Guard. She brought it back to the archive, but nothing was done with it until 2024. Then, while they were going through storage one day, Seaver’s archive manager opened the box.

That elicited a scream, with Seaver saying she thought it “must be a mouse or a bug, but when I ran back there to see what was going on.” However, instead, she saw her colleague with a “dress laid out on her lap.”

All that time, Parton had thought her dress was gone, but instead it was stashed away close to her in something that was beyond personal to her husband.

“Not only did we find her dress, but we found the veil that she wore that day,” Seaver told Vogue. “We found the Bible that she carried instead of a flower bouquet, and we also found this really beautiful letter from the pastor who married them.”

Dolly Parton Had An Incredible Reaction To Seeing Her Dress Again

When Seaver brought the dress to her aunt, Parton couldn’t believe it.

“She just immediately grabbed it by the little straps, put it right up to her body, and just squealed her sweet little Dolly squeal,” she said. “She hadn’t seen it since that day.”

And in traditional Dolly fashion, the singer wanted all of her fans to also enjoy this piece of her life.

“The first thing she said was, ‘This has to go on display at the new museum,’ ” Seaver explained, referring to the Dolly Parton’s Life of Many Colors Museum.

And inside the museum, the dress sits in a gorgeous display that is reminiscent of one of the biggest days of her life.

“We created a beautiful case that looks just like the Ringgold Chapel where they got married,” Seaver said when speaking with Vogue. “Theirs is one of the great American love stories, so it’s an absolute honor to be able to share it with everybody.”

Parton and Dean married on May 30, 1966. Their love story spanned nearly 59 years, with Dean passing away on March 3, 2025. Parton passed away just over a year later, on August 25, 2025.

ABC To Host A Dolly Parton Tribute

The lineup for “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton” has been announced. The two-hour live tribute will air on ABC and Disney+ on October 21. It will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

It will be filmed in front of a live audience at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville.

So, who will be performing?

“Good Morning America” revealed it will include Ashley McBryde, Béla Fleck, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Ella Langley, and Kelsea Ballerini.

And with that, the proceeds from the event will be donated to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.