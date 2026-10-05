Country Music Singer/Songwriter Who Steered Taylor Swift to Nashville Has Passed Away at 84

Country music fans, particularly those in Berks County, Pennsylvania, are mourning the passing of singer and songwriter Pat Garrett.

In addition to establishing himself as frontman of The Pat Garrett Band, he also played an instrumental role in Taylor Swift‘s rise to stardom.

As WFMZ News reported, Garrett was 84 years old.

The Pat Garrett Amphitheater

After spending several years in Nashville as a performer and songwriter, he returned to Pennsylvania.

In the 1990s, he opened the Pat Garrett Amphitheater in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Tapping into his contacts in Nashville, the amphitheater hosted such stars as Johnny Cash, Billy Ray Cyrus and Willie Nelson.

“We are saddened to share the news that our venue founder and namesake, singer/songwriter, Pat Garrett, has passed away,” read a Facebook message from the amphitheater.

“Pat opened The Pat Garrett Amphitheater in 1994 and hosted such country legends as Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn & Willie Nelson,” the message added. “After a decade-long closure from 2005-2015, he gave us (Flagship Music Productions, LLC) exclusivity to reopen and operate the Amphitheater for the last 12 summers. We thank Pat Garrett for allowing us to share such a beautiful and special venue with Berks County and beyond, and we look forward to continuing to honor his legacy. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow musicians. Thanks for everything, Pat.”

Garrett was also the owner of Sickafus Sheepskins, a gas station and retail outlet that had been in his family for geneations.

In that capacity, Garrett made leather stage outfits for an array of country music stars, including Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels and George Jones, and also made a coat for “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner.

In addition, another of Garrett’s business ventures was WWSM (1510 AM), a country music station in central Pennsylvania.

A Helping Hand to Taylor Swift

Getty Taylor Swift performs during the Academy Of Country Music New Artists 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taylor Swift, a native of Berks County, got her start competing in karaoke contests at Garrett’s amphitheater when she was just 11.

In an earlier interview, Garrett recalled meeting Swift’s father, and offering some advice.



“He came to me and said, ‘What am I gonna do with this kid?’ I said, ‘Well, Scott, in Hershey, they make bars, in Detroit, they make cars, and in Nashville, they make stars. Move to Nashville,'” Garrett said.

“Three months later, we’re standing in my sheepskin shop, and he said, ‘Well, we’re going,'” he remembered.

Tributes to Garrett

Friends and fans paid tribute to Garrett after his passing.

“This week our region has lost a great entertainer, and I have lost a great friend and business associate of over 35 years,” Tim Michaels wrote on Facebook. “Pat Garrett will be remembered for his talent as an entertainer, his success as a businessman, and his willingness to help others.”

Garrett’s longtime friend Rob Hunt told WFMZ that the late musician and entrepreneur was a generous guy who would “do anything for anybody.” Hunt said Garrett will be “dearly missed by a lot of people.”



Shortly before his passing, Garrett recalled meeting Dolly Parton during his years in Nashville, remembering being invited to watch a recording session.

It was how she bid him farewell, however, that really left an impression.

“I looked back in time to see her standing on the back porch, waving goodbye, with that big blonde hair and the warmest smile I’ve ever seen,” Garrett recalled.