Reba McEntire Set to Auction Off Pieces From Her Legendary Career for Charity

Reba McEntire is opening up her personal collection to fans, giving them the chance to own a piece of her decades-long career. The country music icon is auctioning off everything from stunning award show gowns to personal scripts from her hit sitcom “Reba” at a Nashville charity event on October 23.

According to Axios Nashville, the former “The Voice” coach opened up about being ready to part with some of her most cherished belongings, giving fans who have followed her five-decade career a chance to own a piece of her musical legacy.

Reba McEntire Auctioning Off Stunning Gowns, Jewelry & TV Scripts for Nashville Charity

Getty Reba McEntire attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.

Reba McEntire fans will want to add this special charity auction to their calendars. The “I’m a Survivor” songstress is auctioning off dozens of her most memorable items of clothing, jewlery, accessories and even her personal scripts of “Reba” later this month in Nashville, with proceeds benefiting the Reba McEntire Fund, which helps various local and national charities.

According to Axios Nashville, the auction items will span McEntire’s remarkable career, from her breakthrough into music in the 1980s and rise to becoming a dominant force in country music to starring in her own hit sitcom, “Reba,” and taking a seat in the big red chair on “The Voice.”

Items that will be auctioned include her emerald green dress she wore on stage while co-hosting the 2020 CMA Awards with Darius Rucker, a gown she wore on the red carpet of the 2000 ACM Awards, a rhinestone-covered hot-pink suit she wore on “The Voice,” and a stunning leather fringe jacket worn at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Fans can also expect to see smaller accessories auctioned off, including McEntire’s boots, belt buckles, and jewelry. Each item is estimated to auction off for more than $1,000, while personal scripts from her hit show’s second season are estimated to draw in $500-$700.

The charity auction will take place at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on October 23.

McEntire Is Ready to Give Her Most Cherised Items a ‘New Home’

Getty Host Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.

McEntire shared the news of the auction on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at all the beautiful and very sparkly pieces that could soon become their very own.

“I’m a third-generation rodeo brat, I grew up in jeans and boots and all hand-me-downs,” McEntire said while promoting her auction. “When you put on a shiny outfit, you just feel better. You just feel more special, and it just elevates the attitude, elevates the confidence. And that’s why I like to wear sparkly, shiny stuff.”

The Instagram clip showed off some of the spectacular items, including the red embellished gown she wore at the 2012 Academy of Country Music Awards, a blue pantsuit worn during a tour stop on “The Tour ’97,” a stunning cream-colored sparkly evening gown McEntire wore at the 2012 Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and a fun Western piece she wore during her 1991-1992 tour.

“After 50 years, to have all the clothes, my team has taken such great care of them. So now, it’s time for them to move on to someplace else to find a new home. They’ll have the story, they’ll have the outfit, and they’ll know that I did wear them,” she added.

Fans in the comment section were excited to see some of McEntire’s most historic pieces up for auction, with many hoping they could be the proud owners of a piece of her legacy.

“👏😍🙌❤️ these are going to make someone so happy!!,” A comment read. “Raising my credit limit immediately 🙃,” another joked. “Gorgeous this is amazing,” another said.