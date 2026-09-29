‘DWTS’ Pro Emotionally Shares That She’s Dropped Her Daughter Off at College

“Dancing With The Stars” pro Allison Holker has dropped her daughter Weslie off at college, and she’s definitely feeling all of the feelings that come with it! Like many celebrity mothers out there, including Jennifer Lopez, now is a hard time to be watching little ones take flight and step into the next chapter of their lives. However it is also a very exciting time – which Allison has chatted about in a sweet post online.

Allison’s Post

Allison shared a carousel of lots of snaps with her daughter onto her Instagram page. Many of the snaps show the mother and daughter duo posing up a storm in Weslie’s new dorm room, where she appears to have a roommate as two beds are present.

Both the ladies dressed comfortably for the move, opting to wear oversized black sweaters and cozy torousers.

Other photos in the post show Weslie sitting on the floor unpacking a suitcase, moving boxes, and photos of them both exploring the campus of Weslie’s new school – The Univerity of Oregon.

Weslie sweetly hugs the school’s mascot – a giant duck – in another pic, and a final snap shows a wall of college attire with the University of Oregon’s branding all over it.

Allison penned a proud caption alongside the post, gushing about her daughter’s next chapter and her hopes for great things yet to come. The caption reads: “Weslie is officially a freshman at the University of Oregon!

“Watching her step into this next chapter is such a mix of excitement, pride, and all the emotions. I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead — new experiences, new friendships, big dreams, and so many memories to be made.

“Go make it yours, Weslie. We are SO proud of you and can’t wait to watch you thrive!”

Fan Reaction to The Post

Fans swiping through the post left supportive messages in the post’s comments section, wishing both Weslie and her mother all the best during this new journey.

One user said: “Wow! I love this!!! And also so sad! How do our kids grow up so fast?!”

A second shared: “Sco Ducks! It’s an incredible spot! My incoming Freshman son just got there on Thursday!!”

Meanwhile others added “This is wonderful, as UO alum and someone who has looked up to both you and Twitch my whole life, my heart is so so full for her”, “Amazing! I am one of the softball coaches here at University of Oregon! love it here. Excited for her. If anything is needed or YOU need anything I am here to help”, “I love that!! Oregon girl here and a HUGE Duck fan! She should hit Autzen for the football games, Sabai for Thai food, Saturday market for culture and creative finds, and Sweet Life for a late night treat. I hope she enjoys it all!!”, and “Wonderful, so happy for her. Proud of you for persevering and getting through the hard times and staying connected and guiding Weslie to this day. I know she will do very well.”

