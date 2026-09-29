Daniella Karagach & Ezra Frech Overcome Their Major Hurdle, ‘I’m So Proud of You’

After just two performances, Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and his pro dance partner, Daniella Karagach, have quickly become fan favorites.

As “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 heads into week three, fans can’t wait to see what the pair has in store. However, Ezra and Daniella have admitted to struggling behind the scenes.

In a new social media update, it appears the competitors have overcome their hurdles. They look incredibly happy as they prepare for their third performance of the season.

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach Are All-Smiles at Rehearsal

Week three marks “Yacht Rock Night.” Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are excited to advance in the competition. This week, they’re performing the Foxtrot to “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr.

However, the Foxtrot is a much slower routine, which proves challenging for the couple due to Ezra’s range of motion. Thankfully, it appears they’ve overcome their roadblock.

“I’m so proud of you @ezrafrech 🪩💪” the professional dancer shared in a new Instagram update. In the photo, the pair are busy rehearsing their week three routine and working with the camera crew.

Though they faced a massive hurdle this week, Daniella seems tremendously pleased with the progress. She is beaming from ear to ear as Ezra gives the routine his all.

In the comments, many fans wrote how excited they were to see their Foxtrot in action.

“I’m also an amputee and seeing him succeed is giving me so much confidence,” one viewer proudly shared in the comments.

“My mirrorball champs right there! 🪩🕺🏆” another cheerfully added.

“Go Ezra, go Daniella!🙌🙌🙌” one fan chimed in.

The Duo Explains Working Through the Challenges

When “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 began, Ezra Frech explained how he had different prosthetics to help with different actions, like running versus walking. However, he doesn’t have a prosthetic specifically designed for dancing. His existing prosthetics give him a little bit of a bounce. While it works for faster routines, the Foxtrot is designed to be slower and more serious.

“Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach talk preparing for their #DWTS week 3 foxtrot and the challenges it presents as a slower dance, 🪩” ExtraTV shared on Instagram.

“We have a Foxtrot [this] week and it’s definitely different,” Daniella admitted, opening up to host Derek Hough. “It’s harder because it’s slower so there’s no momentum to carry, you know, the next step. So you always have to control, kind of, each and every single step you take.”

“It’s easier to mask stability when you’re at speed,” Ezra explained. “But when it’s slower and each step has to be really controlled, that’s where some of that instability can shine through.”

Even so, the couple assured Derek Hough that they were doing everything in their power to accomplish the task. Based on Daniella’s latest Instagram post, it seems they pulled it off.

Fans can catch their favorite performers in action when “Yacht Rock Night” begins at 8 p.m. on ABC tonight. Ezra and Daniella will need plenty of fans’ votes to keep them moving forward in the competition.