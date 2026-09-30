Harry Shum Jr. Fans Jokingly Call Out ‘DWTS’ Over His Ballroom Introduction

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have a message for the show: Harry Shum Jr. is Mike Chang from “Glee” first, thank you very much! Okay, maybe that’s not entirely fair, considering the actor has appeared in several popular shows since his time at McKinley High. But judging by the comments on the show’s latest Instagram post, there are plenty of fans who aren’t ready to let go of his “Glee” days.

The official “DWTS” account took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, to share that two of Shum Jr.’s former co-stars were in attendance for “Yacht Rock Night.” Amber Riley and Chris Colfer showed up to support their former castmate, and fans were thrilled to see the reunion.

However, the post also brought up a familiar complaint about how the ballroom keeps introducing Shum Jr. as a “Grey’s Anatomy” star. Yep, fans have noticed, and they have some thoughts!

The official “Dancing with the Stars” account captioned the Instagram post:

“From the choir room to the #DWTS ballroom, @msamberpriley and @chriscolfer are here to see @harryshumjr pop ‘n lock tonight 😉 #YachtRockNight”

Naturally, seeing Riley and Colfer together again was enough to get “Glee” fans talking. After all, Riley played Mercedes Jones, Colfer played Kurt Hummel, and Shum Jr. portrayed the one and only Mike Chang.

But while the post celebrated his former co-stars showing up to support him, fans also used the opportunity to remind everyone about Shum Jr.’s most recognizable role for them.

One fan wrote:

“can you tell them harry is from glee and not grays”

Another person replied:

“Gray is whats currently on 🤷 Glee ended in 2015”

And someone else added:

“that’s not how sue c’s it”

Let’s be real, bringing Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) into the conversation was probably inevitable!

Other fans were just as direct about which character they associate with Shum Jr., with one commenting:

“that’s harry shum jr from GLEE period”

Another brought up Bruno Tonioli‘s comments about the actor’s potential Broadway future, writing:

“When Bruno said he’s going straight to Broadway, I’m like yeah he came from McKinley high thank you very much.”

Honestly, the fact that the official Sephora account even joined the conversation makes this whole thing even more entertaining. The brand commented:

“the inner gleek in us is screaming.”

Yep, the Gleeks are still very much here!

This Isn’t the First Time Fans Have Called Out ‘DWTS’

It seems like this particular conversation has become a recurring thing among “Dancing with the Stars” viewers.

Back on September 15, the official account shared a post (seen above) featuring Shum Jr. and his pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson, performing their Cha Cha during the premiere. And while fans had plenty to say about the performance, some couldn’t resist bringing up the show’s introductions again.

One viewer commented:

“can we stop identifying him as a greys anatomy star and please call him by his real name, mike chang.”

Another fan pointed out that Shum Jr. has multiple beloved roles that longtime viewers recognize, writing:

“Us real ones know he’s Mike Chang and Magnus Bane WAY before he was on Grey’s”

For those who remember his time on “Shadowhunters,” Shum Jr. also played Magnus Bane, giving fans yet another reason to recognize him beyond his more recent television work.

Of course, there was also another reminder of what Sue Sylvester might think about all of this.

“IF SUE SYLVESTER WAS HEREEEEE SHE WOULD BE SO PROUD…”

And one fan made a particularly interesting point about the network differences between the shows, commenting:

“MIKE CHANG just because glee wasn’t on ABC should not negate the way most know of him”

Honestly, it seems like the issue isn’t necessarily that fans don’t recognize his work on “Grey’s Anatomy.” It’s more that they have a long-standing connection to Mike Chang, and they want the show to acknowledge that, too.

Let’s be real, when an actor has been part of a fandom as beloved as “Glee,” those connections don’t just disappear because they’ve moved on to other projects.

Harry Shum Jr. Has Plenty of Fans Rooting for Him

Getty “Glee” stars, Chris Colfer and Harry Shum, Jr., perform during “Glee Live! In Concert” (2011)

Either way, all this chatter is a pretty fun reminder of just how many people are excited to see Shum Jr. competing on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Having Riley and Colfer show up to support him was already a treat for longtime “Glee” fans. Add in the comments section turning into a mini reunion of sorts, and yep, there’s clearly plenty of nostalgia surrounding his ballroom journey.

And while fans might still be campaigning for Mike Chang to get his proper introduction, Shum Jr. has more dancing ahead of him!

What’s Next on DWTS?

Next week, the remaining couples will take on “Mariah Carey Night,” performing to iconic hits from the singer’s catalog. That means another themed night, more ballroom performances, and another opportunity for fans to show their support.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 35 continues Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on ABC and Disney+. And don’t forget to vote!