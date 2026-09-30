Sharna Burgess Defends Britt Stewart After Surprise Elimination on DWTS, ‘It’s Not on Her’

Each year, “Dancing With the Stars” comes with many difficult emotions. Many viewers weren’t ready to see Britt Stewart and Taylor Hanson exit the competition so soon. For fellow pro dancer Sharna Burgess and her partner Tyler Cameron, it came as a tremendous shock.

As the top 12 couples head toward week four, Sharna and Tyler are defending their friends. Above all else, they sincerely hope that Britt Stewart reaches the finale next year.

Sharna Burgess Wants to See Britt Stewart Reach the Finale

After making her DWTS debut as a pro in season 29, Britt Stewart quickly became beloved by fans. However, she still has yet to reach the finale with any celebrity partner.

She and Taylor Hanson were eliminated at the end of “Yacht Rock Night,” shocking everyone in the ballroom and viewers at home alike. Now, Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron are speaking up and cheering for their friend.

“We need to see this freestyle!!! 💯 Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess react to tonight’s elimination on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” Entertainment Weekly captioned a new Instagram post as they caught up with the season 35 contestants after the elimination.

“For me, just in knowing Britt and loving Britt, I just want to see her do a freestyle,” Sharna praised the pro dancer. “I just want to see Britt, next season, get what our fans call a ringer and we see her get to the end so we can have a Britt freestyle. It is time.”

“That woman is so talented,” the Australian dancer continued. “She is so deserving and we all know it. And she did such a phenomenal job with Taylor. And for whatever reason, they didn’t go through but it’s not on her. She did a spectacular job. It’s not on her. He looked stunning tonight in that dance and she couldn’t have done anything more.”

“I think as we get more into this, it’s going to get harder and harder and harder,” Tyler Cameron chimed in. “Honestly, it was a night that I thought I was going. I was feeling the pain already, so I know a smidge of the pain they’re feeling. I just hope Taylor can walk away from this proud. And I know Britt is just incredible the way she has worked with him and she’s just a bubble to be around.”

The Bachelor Nation Alum Hopes to Earn More Votes

Though Tyler Cameron has also been working hard in the ballroom, many viewers thought he might be eliminated last night. Sharna Burgess has previously discussed her strategy to earn him more votes from fans.

“My strategy [for week two] is that I needed a dance that was gonna put him on the map and have people talk about him,” the dancer told her Instagram audience after “Viral Night.” “There wasn’t enough chatter about him last week as far as how well he did and the excitement of him being on the show. I wanted to light a little fire under his name.”

Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron advance to week four in the competition. The theme for next week’s episode is “Mariah Carey Night.” Tune in and see the top 12 couples perform to the pop icon’s biggest hits.

“Mariah Carey Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, on ABC.