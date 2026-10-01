Daniella Karagach Dishes on the Sweet Relationship Ezra Frech Has With Her Daughter, ‘He’s Superman’

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach have become one of the most popular competitors in “Dancing With the Stars” season 35. Week after week, viewers look forward to their iconic routines and love seeing what Ezra can do.

It seems their newfound friendship extends beyond the ballroom too. After “Yacht Rock Night,” Daniella admitted that her daughter, Nikita, is absolutely obsessed with Ezra.

Daniella Karagach’s Daughter Is Enamored With Ezra Frech

It’s not at all uncommon for DWTS pros and their celebrity partners to meet each other’s families. Ezra Frech loved meeting Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov’s three-year-old, Nikita.

“Daniella Karagach’s daughter’s nickname for Ezra Frech? Superman, ❤️” E! News captioned a new Instagram update. They caught up with the couple after “Yacht Rock Night” and learned how close the pair have become over the past few weeks.

“They’re besties,” Daniella said of her three-year-old and Ezra. “Honestly, it was so cool just watching them sit together on the couch because she was just petting his leg. And she thought he’s like Superman. She’s obsessed with him. Just seeing him with her is really cool because they’re literally best friends.”

“She’s so cute,” Ezra gushed over little Nikita.

In the comments, fans went wild for the sweet interaction. Many agreed that Ezra Frech’s prosthetic leg absolutely makes him a superhero.

“My 3 year old also thinks the prosthetic gives him super powers. Every Wednesday morning she’s most excited to watch his dance 😭” one fan shared in the comments.

“That is so sweet and so accurate❤️” another added.

Several others wrote that they were hoping for Ezra and Daniella to take home the Mirrorball trophy this year.

The Team Advances to Week Four on DWTS After Major Struggles

Week three proved incredibly challenging for Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach. The pair performed the Foxtrot, which is a much slower dance than their other routines. Ezra struggled to nail the steps due to the bounce his prosthetic leg gives him.

“I’m having to put energy in and then very strategically flex my muscles to control the release of the energy so that I don’t bounce back and forth,” the athlete explained in an interview with ExtraTV.

“Momentum can mask instability,” the 21-year-old continued. “Without momentum, that’s the challenge.”

“Also he can’t control the knee,” Daniella added. “So what happens in Tango, when you’re doing a fast dance, you can kind of flick out your leg fast and sharp to make it look sharper. Here in Foxtrot, you can’t do that. So you have to almost carry your leg outside. Like, his prosthetic has to almost go outside of his body in order to keep the leg straight.”

Thankfully, the pair overcame their hurdle and advanced to week four. With Nikita cheering them on from home, they feel unstoppable.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach go head-to-head with the rest of the top 12 couples next week during “Mariah Carey Night.” Check out the team’s next routine and keep voting so they can advance in the competition.